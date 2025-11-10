ETV Bharat / bharat

NSG & NIA Teams Start Thorough Investigation Into Red Fort Blast: Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the National Security Guard (NSG) and National Investigation Team (NIA) teams, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), have begun a thorough investigation into the Red Fort blast that killed at least eight people.

Shah said that all the nearby CCTV cameras are being examined by the security agencies. "The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi Commissioner of Police and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," said Shah while giving his first reaction over the blast.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking about Red Fort blast (ANI)

Under tight security coverage, Shah is visiting the spot where the blasts took place. He will also meet the injured in the incident.

"This evening, around 7 PM, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," he said.