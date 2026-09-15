ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines To Grant Relief To Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna In PC Act Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which held that the National Stock Exchange performs a vital economic function in the public interest, and therefore its officers are performing a public duty for the application of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran refused to interfere with the High Court's refusal to entertain a plea by former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna. She challenged her prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) on the grounds that she was not a public servant.

The High Court observed that the NSE performs a public duty, which is well within the definition of 'public servant' under the PC Act.

The bench led by Justice Pardiwala observed that Ramkrishna’s contention that she could not be treated as a public servant could be raised before the trial court.

The bench said it was of the view that the HC committed no error in passing the impugned judgement.

The apex court noted that the petitioner was the MD and CEO of NSE and the argument was that NSE is a private/non-govt company.