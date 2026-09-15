Supreme Court Declines To Grant Relief To Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna In PC Act Case
In July, the Delhi HC observed that NSE performs a public duty, which is well within the definition of 'public servant' under the PC Act.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 15, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which held that the National Stock Exchange performs a vital economic function in the public interest, and therefore its officers are performing a public duty for the application of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran refused to interfere with the High Court's refusal to entertain a plea by former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna. She challenged her prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) on the grounds that she was not a public servant.
The High Court observed that the NSE performs a public duty, which is well within the definition of 'public servant' under the PC Act.
The bench led by Justice Pardiwala observed that Ramkrishna’s contention that she could not be treated as a public servant could be raised before the trial court.
The bench said it was of the view that the HC committed no error in passing the impugned judgement.
The apex court noted that the petitioner was the MD and CEO of NSE and the argument was that NSE is a private/non-govt company.
The bench led by Justice Pardiwala observed that it cannot be said that the petitioner was discharging a public duty and the court is of the view that this point can be raised during the trial. "Let this issue be decided by the trial court on its own merits," said the bench.
In July, the HC rejected a plea by Ramkrishna challenging the definitions of "public servant" and "public service" under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja observed that the NSE performs a public service function, and Ramkrishna, as the former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the NSE, cannot dissociate herself from the actions taken on behalf of the body.
The High Court also rejected the plea challenging the order granting sanction to prosecute Ramkrishna, who is an accused in the alleged NSE co-location scam case, in which she is accused of frequently upgrading the designation and compensation of former NSE employee, Anand Subramanian.
It is worth noting that the CBI arrested Chitra Ramkrishna on March 6, 2022. In its chargesheet, the CBI stated that Chitra had abused her position while taking critical decisions, including the appointment of Subramanian.
The arrest followed allegations made by stock exchange regulator SEBI on February 11, 2022, against Ramkrishna and others, accusing them of irregularities regarding the appointment of Subramanian. During questioning, Ramkrishna had claimed that a mysterious 'yogi' used to assist her in decision-making via email, who, the CBI later alleged, was none other than Subramanian.
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