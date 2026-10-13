ETV Bharat / bharat

NSA Doval, His Iranian Counterpart Rezaei Hold Phone Conversation

New Delhi: Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei held a phone conversation with NSA Ajit Doval on Monday, focusing on the prevailing security situation in West Asia.

In a social media post, the Iranian embassy said Rezaei and Doval "exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries".

It is understood that the latest attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on its airports, figured in the conversation. India on Sunday strongly condemned a major attack on Saudi Arabia's international airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured over 300. One Indian was among those killed.

New Delhi said the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation are "completely unacceptable and must cease immediately".

There is no official word from the Indian side on the Doval-Rezaei talks. India has been consistently calling for resolution of the West Asia crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.