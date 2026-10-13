NSA Doval, His Iranian Counterpart Rezaei Hold Phone Conversation
It is understood that the latest attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on its airports, are part of the conversation.
By PTI
Published : October 13, 2026 at 12:20 AM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2026 at 12:26 AM IST
New Delhi: Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei held a phone conversation with NSA Ajit Doval on Monday, focusing on the prevailing security situation in West Asia.
In a social media post, the Iranian embassy said Rezaei and Doval "exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries".
It is understood that the latest attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on its airports, figured in the conversation. India on Sunday strongly condemned a major attack on Saudi Arabia's international airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured over 300. One Indian was among those killed.
New Delhi said the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation are "completely unacceptable and must cease immediately".
There is no official word from the Indian side on the Doval-Rezaei talks. India has been consistently calling for resolution of the West Asia crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.
New Delhi has also been concerned over a spate of attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz. A commercial ship named MT Petro Dolphin with 11 Indian crew members came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. Two of the 11 Indian seafarers are reported missing, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Another vessel, MT Valthera, also having 11 Indian crew members, was struck by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire onboard the ship. "All 11 Indian seafarers onboard MT Valthera are reported to be safe," the MEA said.
The issue of attacks on the merchant vessels is understood to have figured in the talks between the two NSAs.
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