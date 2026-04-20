NSA Ajit Doval Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional Security With Saudi Leaders
During the meetings, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of mutual interests.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 9:24 AM IST
New Delhi: India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met Saudi Arabia's senior leaders and discussed the bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interest.
Doval, who reached Riyadh on Sunday, was received at the airport by India’s Ambassador Suhel Khan and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati. Doval held meetings with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban.
Hon'ble NSA Shri Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on April 19.— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) April 19, 2026
He was received at the Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Deputy Minister for Political Affairs @KSAmofaEN H.E. Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati.
Later, he had meetings with
Energy Minister H.R.H. Prince… pic.twitter.com/VTz7LJAOFu
"Hon'ble NSA Shri Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on April 19. He was received at the Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Deputy Minister for Political Affairs @KSAmofaEN Ambassador Dr Saud Al-Sati. Later, he had meetings with Energy Minister H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Dr Musaed Al-Aiban," the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X.
In a statement, the Embassy highlighted that the discussions covered a broad spectrum of issues, including bilateral cooperation, regional security concerns, and matters of mutual interest.
Doval's visit comes amid a possible second round of talks between the US and Iran this week in Pakistan to end the West Asia conflict. The first round of talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 concluded without any agreement.
The visit comes amid a series of active diplomatic engagements by India on global security issues. Just days earlier, on April 17, Doval held extensive talks with Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council. The meeting highlighted continued strategic dialogue between New Delhi and Kyiv during the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.
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