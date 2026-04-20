ETV Bharat / bharat

NSA Ajit Doval Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional Security With Saudi Leaders

New Delhi: India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met Saudi Arabia's senior leaders and discussed the bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interest.

Doval, who reached Riyadh on Sunday, was received at the airport by India’s Ambassador Suhel Khan and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati. Doval held meetings with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban.

"Hon'ble NSA Shri Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on April 19. He was received at the Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Deputy Minister for Political Affairs @KSAmofaEN Ambassador Dr Saud Al-Sati. Later, he had meetings with Energy Minister H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Dr Musaed Al-Aiban," the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X.