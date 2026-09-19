NSA Doval Calls Graduates 'Luckiest Generation' During IIT Roorkee Convocation; Shares Early Career Challenges
Doval shared a riveting account from his early days in the intelligence service, recounting a high-stakes border mission during Sikkim's merger with India.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Haridwar: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday attended the convocation as the chief guest of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, calling the graduates the luckiest generation in a millennium, entering a transformed world powered by unprecedented opportunities and technological growth.
Speaking as the chief guest at the institute's two-day convocation ceremony, where 2,701 students were awarded degrees alongside Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani as the guest of honour, NSA Doval highlighted how far society has progressed from past eras marked by struggle and constraints.
VIDEO | Addressing at the IIT Roorkee convocation ceremony, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval shares a story when he was posted as a young officer in Sikkim. "I was a young IPS officer, actually new to the intelligence profession. I was in my twenties, and I was posted… pic.twitter.com/3yTEo2RmIe— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2026
He said, "You may not be conscious of the fact that, in the last 1,000 years, you are the luckiest generation, which is going to have so many opportunities. Generations before you were struggling under slavery. And not only that, things have changed here, but globally too. Things have changed for the better for you.”
Doval further shared a riveting account from his early days in the intelligence service during an address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee convocation, recounting a high-stakes border mission during Sikkim's merger with India.
He said, "I was a young IPS officer, new to the intelligence profession. I was in my 20s, and I was posted as in charge of intelligence in Sikkim. That was not a part of India at that time. It was becoming part of India. I was part of that process where the merger was taking place. But my responsibility also included looking after the border areas and collecting intelligence about the movement of the PLA, activities of the Chinese Army.”
Recalling a specific operation, Doval detailed how an intelligence team sent across the border failed to return within the scheduled window.
“Once, we had an intelligence mission in the border area, and about eight days later, they had to return. So, five days went by, then ten days went by, then perhaps 15 days went by. For me, it was a matter of very great concern, not only professionally but also on the human side, that so many people we don't know whether they are dead or alive, and what has happened to them,” Doval said.
Informed that the personnel had been captured and interrogated by Chinese forces before eventually being repatriated following negotiations, Doval admitted he feared the incident marked a premature end to his career.
“We got no reports of any avalanche or anything. It was a matter of deep worry and concern. But I got a telephone call from the headquarters, and my boss told me, "Have you sent some people across?" I said, "I do not know. They must be coming. They should have come in five or six days, but now it is about ten or eleven days," he said.
Doval said, "They are in Chinese custody now." They were caught by the Chinese and interrogated. Anyway, the Chinese returned them, probably after some talks or negotiations, or a deal must have been struck. So, they returned totally shattered, in shambles. And an inquiry was started. I knew that this was the end of my career. I was still in my twenties, and I had to start a new career. I saw the incident as something very unprofessional.”
Doval added, “Anyway, the inquiry was over. I wasn't found at fault. Probably, I had done everything right."
Doval further explained that he had a colleague, an experienced Tibetan Sherpa who worked with the Intelligence Bureau. This Sherpa mentioned that life is essentially about map reading. "Life is just a question; some people understand how to read their map correctly, while others do not," he said.
Inspiring the students, Doval said that Sherpa told him about three things one needs to know so that no destination is too difficult for that person.
"He (Tibetan Sherpa) said that the first thing is this: do you know where you are? You know a map, know where you are. Secondly, where do you want to go? And the third thing is, what is the route to reach there? And if possible, what is the route back as well," Doval said.
The National Security Advisor further lauded the historic legacy of IIT Roorkee while expressing gratitude to the faculty and parents who nurtured the students' journeys.
The two-day convocation ceremony began at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee today, during which degrees will be awarded to 2,701 students.
National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval attended the convocation as the chief guest, while Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani was the guest of honour. Senior Advocate Harish Salve and K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, also attended the convocation ceremony.
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