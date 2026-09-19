ETV Bharat / bharat

NSA Doval Calls Graduates 'Luckiest Generation' During IIT Roorkee Convocation; Shares Early Career Challenges

Haridwar: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday attended the convocation as the chief guest of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, calling the graduates the luckiest generation in a millennium, entering a transformed world powered by unprecedented opportunities and technological growth.

Speaking as the chief guest at the institute's two-day convocation ceremony, where 2,701 students were awarded degrees alongside Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani as the guest of honour, NSA Doval highlighted how far society has progressed from past eras marked by struggle and constraints.

He said, "You may not be conscious of the fact that, in the last 1,000 years, you are the luckiest generation, which is going to have so many opportunities. Generations before you were struggling under slavery. And not only that, things have changed here, but globally too. Things have changed for the better for you.”

Doval further shared a riveting account from his early days in the intelligence service during an address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee convocation, recounting a high-stakes border mission during Sikkim's merger with India.

He said, "I was a young IPS officer, new to the intelligence profession. I was in my 20s, and I was posted as in charge of intelligence in Sikkim. That was not a part of India at that time. It was becoming part of India. I was part of that process where the merger was taking place. But my responsibility also included looking after the border areas and collecting intelligence about the movement of the PLA, activities of the Chinese Army.”

Recalling a specific operation, Doval detailed how an intelligence team sent across the border failed to return within the scheduled window.

“Once, we had an intelligence mission in the border area, and about eight days later, they had to return. So, five days went by, then ten days went by, then perhaps 15 days went by. For me, it was a matter of very great concern, not only professionally but also on the human side, that so many people we don't know whether they are dead or alive, and what has happened to them,” Doval said.

Informed that the personnel had been captured and interrogated by Chinese forces before eventually being repatriated following negotiations, Doval admitted he feared the incident marked a premature end to his career.