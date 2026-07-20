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NSA Ajit Doval To Get Lokmanya Tilak Award For Contribution To National Security

He handled crucial assignments in sensitive regions, including Mizoram, Sikkim, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir and also served in several diplomatic roles at Indian missions.

A file photo of NSA Ajit Doval.
A file photo of NSA Ajit Doval. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Pune: Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust on Monday announced the selection of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award this year for his significant contribution to the field of national security.

Trust president Rohit Tilak said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the award to Doval at a function at the Kataria High School grounds in Mukundnagar on August 1, which marks the 106th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar are likely to attend the event, Tilak said at a press conference.

Constituted in 1983, the award comprises a memento, a citation, and a cash prize of Rs one lakh. Socialist leader S M Joshi was the first recipient of it.

It is awarded on August 1 every year, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, to individuals who have made a remarkable contribution to the nation's progress and development.

The longest-serving NSA of India so far, Doval (81) has handled crucial assignments in sensitive regions, including Mizoram, Sikkim, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. He also served in several diplomatic roles at Indian missions in Islamabad and London.

He also served as India's special representative for the India-China boundary talks and is also credited with playing an important role in diplomatic efforts that helped resolve the Doklam standoff.

Over the years, the award has been presented to several eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PMs Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee, veteran politician Sharad Pawar, Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Bajaj, G Madhavan Nair, NR Narayana Murthy, Sivathanu Pillai, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Kota Harinarayana, K Sivan, Baba Kalyani, Cyrus Poonawalla, and Sudha Murty.

The trust president said Lokmanya's four-point agenda — Swaraj (self-rule), Swadeshi (indigenous enterprise), national education, and boycott (of foreign goods) — remains equally relevant today.

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TAGGED:

LOKMANYA TILAK SMARAK TRUST
NSA AJIT DOVAL
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS
NATIONAL SECURITY
LOKMANYA TILAK AWARD

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