ETV Bharat / bharat

NSA Ajit Doval To Get Lokmanya Tilak Award For Contribution To National Security

Pune: Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust on Monday announced the selection of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award this year for his significant contribution to the field of national security.

Trust president Rohit Tilak said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the award to Doval at a function at the Kataria High School grounds in Mukundnagar on August 1, which marks the 106th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar are likely to attend the event, Tilak said at a press conference.

Constituted in 1983, the award comprises a memento, a citation, and a cash prize of Rs one lakh. Socialist leader S M Joshi was the first recipient of it.

It is awarded on August 1 every year, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, to individuals who have made a remarkable contribution to the nation's progress and development.