ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Welcomes Iran-US MoU': NSA Ajit Doval Says MoU To Boost Energy Security, Economic Prosperity

New Delhi: India on Tuesday welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, with National Security Adviser (NDA) Ajit Doval expressing "cautious optimism" over the agreement and its potential impact on regional stability, energy security, and global trade.

Speaking at the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting, Doval said, "India welcomes the MOU reached between the US and Iran. We have got cautious optimism, and we hope that it will work. It will help energy security. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome development."

Highlighting the significance of the agreement for the global energy markets, NSA Doval noted that the understanding between Washington and Tehran could contribute to greater stability in energy supplies. He further emphasised that smoother maritime movement through the strategically important waterway would ease disruptions in international trade and supply chains.

He said, "It will remove supply chain bottlenecks and many of the shortages in the field of, say, fertilisers and chemicals, et cetera, will be met with."

The NSA also underlined the broader economic benefits of ensuring unhindered maritime transit in the region. He said, "And the freedom of navigation that will be available to the countries in the region and beyond will probably also greatly improve our economic prosperity."