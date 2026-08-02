NSA Against Rights Activist Pranab Doley Overreach By Assam Govt: Congress
Jairam Ramesh said the use of the Act against Doley is part of a growing pattern of BJP governments weaponising extraordinary laws to silence dissent.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday slammed the blatant misuse of preventive detention laws against land rights activist Pranab Doley and termed it an overreach by the Assam government.
The government invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Doley on July 30, a day after the district court granted him bail. "Doley has been arrested for supporting villagers who protested against a proposed five-star resort near the Kaziranga National Park that the Assam Chief Minister had backed," Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh shared on X.
He said indigenous residents of Golaghat have protested since 2022 and even petitioned the Gauhati High Court against the project, arguing the land was forcibly acquired from them. While granting Doley bail on July 29, the Sessions Court had observed that "where ecological preservation intersects with indigenous survival, criminal law cannot be used to suppress legitimate local anxieties".
"Clearly the Assam government invoked the NSA to do exactly that. Doley’s NSA detention order relies on vague and speculative allegations, including that Doley had engaged in "suspicious foreign transactions from doubtful sources", which is the Modi government's familiar script," Ramesh added.
According to the veteran Congress leader, the use of the NSA against Doley is part of a growing pattern of BJP governments weaponising extraordinary laws to silence dissent. Similar attempts have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, where the NSA was invoked against labour activists protesting against exploitative working conditions in Noida, he added.
He said BJP governments across the country cannot suppress legitimate grievances of working-class, indigenous, and marginalised communities through arrests and draconian laws.
On 30 July, the Assam Government invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against land rights activist Pranab Doley, just a day after the District Court granted him bail. This is a blatant misuse of preventive detention laws and overreach by the state.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 2, 2026
Doley has been arrested for…
"The Assam government continues to show utter disregard for the rule of law and for democratic dissent. The Supreme Court and several High Courts have repeatedly cautioned that preventive detention laws must not be used as a device to defeat or circumvent judicial orders granting bail, or merely to prolong a person's incarceration," he added.
Doley was arrested in Guwahati on July 13 and lodged in Golaghat district jail. However, the state government invoked the NSA against him on Thursday, ensuring his continued detention in the same jail.
The order issued by the Political (A) Department said the government was satisfied that Doley's activities were "prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state" and that there was a "real and imminent possibility" that he would continue such activities if released.
Invoking Section 3(2) of the NSA, the government ordered his preventive detention in Golaghat district jail. The NSA empowers the government to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The detention period under the NSA ranges from three to 12 months.
Because it is preventive detention rather than an arrest, there is no legal obligation to present the detainee before a court of law.
Doley has been spearheading protests against the proposed five-star hotel near the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park, alleging that the project threatens the area's fragile ecology.
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