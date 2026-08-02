ETV Bharat / bharat

NSA Against Rights Activist Pranab Doley Overreach By Assam Govt: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday slammed the blatant misuse of preventive detention laws against land rights activist Pranab Doley and termed it an overreach by the Assam government.

The government invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Doley on July 30, a day after the district court granted him bail. "Doley has been arrested for supporting villagers who protested against a proposed five-star resort near the Kaziranga National Park that the Assam Chief Minister had backed," Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh shared on X.

He said indigenous residents of Golaghat have protested since 2022 and even petitioned the Gauhati High Court against the project, arguing the land was forcibly acquired from them. While granting Doley bail on July 29, the Sessions Court had observed that "where ecological preservation intersects with indigenous survival, criminal law cannot be used to suppress legitimate local anxieties".

"Clearly the Assam government invoked the NSA to do exactly that. Doley’s NSA detention order relies on vague and speculative allegations, including that Doley had engaged in "suspicious foreign transactions from doubtful sources", which is the Modi government's familiar script," Ramesh added.

According to the veteran Congress leader, the use of the NSA against Doley is part of a growing pattern of BJP governments weaponising extraordinary laws to silence dissent. Similar attempts have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, where the NSA was invoked against labour activists protesting against exploitative working conditions in Noida, he added.

He said BJP governments across the country cannot suppress legitimate grievances of working-class, indigenous, and marginalised communities through arrests and draconian laws.