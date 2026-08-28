23 NRIs From Telangana Stuck In Nepal Floods; Six Pilgrims From Andhra Pradesh Missing
Details of those stranded have been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs and helpline numbers have been provided by the state governments for assistance.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad/Amaravati: The state government has preliminarily identified 23 NRIs of Telangana origin, including 14 with US citizenship, among those stranded in the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, officials said on Friday.
The details of these people have been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs. It is believed that many of them have been either en route to or returning from the Manasarovar Yatra via the Nepal-Tibet route, an official said.
These people undertook pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar with travel and tourism agencies namely Isha Foundation, Isha Group, Kailash Journey Pvt Ltd, and Touch Kailash.
Records held by state and Central governments indicate that they had set out on this journey from Hyderabad and other areas. Among the 23 NRIs, 14 hold US citizenship, while one person each holds citizenship of New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. So far, the safety of one individual has been confirmed and officials at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi stated that details regarding the others are yet to be ascertained.
Those with US citizenship have been identified as Vandana Chand, Swetha Putta, Saiprasad Somayajulu, Lakshminath Gopishetti, Sudhindra Yapalpari, Sudhir Rangu, Keshavrao Tadipatri, Vivek Shankar Srivastava, Venkataramana, Balasubrahmanyam, Venkatakrishna, Raghunath Rao, and Krithikumar Acharya.
Some of the others are Agastya Gopikrishna Naidu (Australia), Vinay Kumar Reddy (Canada), and Suhasini Reddy Kandimalla (New Zealand).
Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that measures are being taken to ensure the safety of state residents stranded in the Nepal floods and urged family members to provide details to the government if any others from the state are still there.
"Based on information provided by relatives and acquaintances, we have preliminarily identified 23 people stranded there. Following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's directives, we have established a helpline and coordination centre at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi and the State Secretariat. We are continuously relaying the information gathered from the affected families to the Centre," the Minister said after reviewing the situation with officials from the Disaster Management Department on Thursday.
Contact Nos for State Secretariat: S. Lakshminarayana (Assistant Secretary) - 98853 71189; K. Srinivas Reddy (Section Officer) – 79979 59754; E. Chitti Babu (Section Officer) – 94408 54433.
Helpline Nos for Telangana Bhavan in Delhi: 9871999044, 9949351270, 9618597969.
Six From Andhra Pradesh Missing in Nepal
Andhra Pradesh government has identified six tourists from the state, whose whereabouts are currently unknown following their visit to Nepal.
They are Chopparapu Rameshbabu from Kanuru, Vennelakanti Balasubramanyam from Kuppam town in Chittoor district, Annandevara Venkatram and Annandevara Anagha (natives of Kakinada settled in Bengaluru) and Atluri Sasikumar and Nimmagadda Rajyalakshmi (natives of Idupugallu in Krishna district settled in Boston, USA).
Although it was initially feared that Kakani Aparna from Guntur was also missing, reports indicate that she is safe in Saga, Tibet.
Vennelakanti Balasubrahmanyam, Atluri Sasikumar, and Nimmagadda Rajyalakshmi had gone on the Manasarovar Yatra as part of the 'S-3 group' alongside Isha Foundation representatives. They were inside the Chinese immigration office building when the floods struck. Efforts are underway to trace their whereabouts.
Chopparapu Rameshbabu was last located at the immigration office on the Chinese border at 8:13 am on August 26, prior to the onset of the floods. His whereabouts have remained unknown since then.
Annandevara Venkatram and Annandevara Anagha were located at Timor in Rasuwa district before the floods. There has been no information regarding their whereabouts since then.
Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) officials have confirmed that a group of 28 pilgrims from Tirupati is safe at a hotel in Kathmandu.
Satheesh Reddy, former DRDO Chairman and Special Advisor to the state government, and his wife are safe after undertaking the Manasarovar Yatra. He informed his close associates that he had completed the pilgrimage and reached Saga in Tibet, and is currently exploring alternative routes for a safe return.
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