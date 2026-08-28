ETV Bharat / bharat

23 NRIs From Telangana Stuck In Nepal Floods; Six Pilgrims From Andhra Pradesh Missing

Hyderabad/Amaravati: The state government has preliminarily identified 23 NRIs of Telangana origin, including 14 with US citizenship, among those stranded in the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, officials said on Friday.

The details of these people have been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs. It is believed that many of them have been either en route to or returning from the Manasarovar Yatra via the Nepal-Tibet route, an official said.

These people undertook pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar with travel and tourism agencies namely Isha Foundation, Isha Group, Kailash Journey Pvt Ltd, and Touch Kailash.

Records held by state and Central governments indicate that they had set out on this journey from Hyderabad and other areas. Among the 23 NRIs, 14 hold US citizenship, while one person each holds citizenship of New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. So far, the safety of one individual has been confirmed and officials at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi stated that details regarding the others are yet to be ascertained.

Those with US citizenship have been identified as Vandana Chand, Swetha Putta, Saiprasad Somayajulu, Lakshminath Gopishetti, Sudhindra Yapalpari, Sudhir Rangu, Keshavrao Tadipatri, Vivek Shankar Srivastava, Venkataramana, Balasubrahmanyam, Venkatakrishna, Raghunath Rao, and Krithikumar Acharya.

Some of the others are Agastya Gopikrishna Naidu (Australia), Vinay Kumar Reddy (Canada), and Suhasini Reddy Kandimalla (New Zealand).

Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that measures are being taken to ensure the safety of state residents stranded in the Nepal floods and urged family members to provide details to the government if any others from the state are still there.

"Based on information provided by relatives and acquaintances, we have preliminarily identified 23 people stranded there. Following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's directives, we have established a helpline and coordination centre at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi and the State Secretariat. We are continuously relaying the information gathered from the affected families to the Centre," the Minister said after reviewing the situation with officials from the Disaster Management Department on Thursday.

Contact Nos for State Secretariat: S. Lakshminarayana (Assistant Secretary) - 98853 71189; K. Srinivas Reddy (Section Officer) – 79979 59754; E. Chitti Babu (Section Officer) – 94408 54433.

Helpline Nos for Telangana Bhavan in Delhi: 9871999044, 9949351270, 9618597969.