ETV Bharat / bharat

NPPA Revises Prices Of 543 Anti-Cancer Drug Brands, New Rates Effective November 9

New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Wednesday released revised maximum retail prices (MRPs) for 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines, with the new rates set to take effect from November 9, in a move aimed at making cancer treatment more affordable.

The revised prices follow the Centre's decision to cap trade margins on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs in the public interest. The initiative seeks to curb excessive mark-ups across the pharmaceutical supply chain and improve patients' access to essential cancer medicines.

According to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the revised price list incorporates information submitted by pharmaceutical companies up to October 27. The NPPA will continue updating the list as manufacturers submit revised prices for non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines.

The list covers medicines used to treat several types of cancer, including breast, prostate, colon, ovarian and cervical cancers. It also includes drugs used in immunotherapy, targeted cancer treatment and supportive care for patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Several anti-cancer medicines will see reductions in their retail prices under the revised list. Anastrozole 1 mg tablets, sold under the brand name Anarzole and manufactured by RPG Life Sciences, will see the price of a pack of 10 tablets fall from Rs 695.76 to Rs 73.

Similarly, the price of Azacitidine injection, marketed as Azacytin by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, will drop from Rs 6,337 to Rs 1,495.04. Abbott Healthcare's Bevacizab injection, supplied in a 4 ml vial, will see its price reduced from Rs 21,767.70 to Rs 5,930.13.

The price of Dasanat 20 mg tablets will fall from Rs 2,812.50 to Rs 1,085.93, while Fulbreca injection will become cheaper, with its price dropping from Rs 26,072.16 to Rs 5,491.

The revised prices follow a government policy announced on October 17 to cap trade margins at 30% for 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

While scheduled medicines are regulated through notified ceiling prices, the intervention targets excessive trade margins on selected non-scheduled drugs across the distribution and retail chain.