ETV Bharat / bharat

NPPA Approves 30 Per Cent Trade Margin Cap For Non-scheduled Anti-cancer Drugs

New Delhi: In a major intervention aimed at curbing excessive mark-ups and reducing the financial burden on cancer patients, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved, in principle, a proposal to cap trade margins at 30 per cent of the maximum retail price (MRP) for identified non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines.

The decision was taken at the 283rd overall and 151st meeting of the NPPA Authority under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO), held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Department of Pharmaceuticals Secretary Manoj Joshi. ETV Bharat is in possession of a copy containing the outcome of the meeting.

NPPA is mandated to fix/revise and monitor prices of drugs/formulations and oversee implementation of DPCO, 2013. The proposed Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) exercise is expected to reduce the MRP of covered medicines broadly by 20–70 per cent, depending on their existing trade structure and mark-ups, and generate estimated annual savings of around Rs 2,500 crore for patients.

The move assumes significance amid growing concerns over the exorbitant cost of cancer treatment. The NPPA’s decision comes at a time when the Supreme Court has sharply flagged the high prices of cancer medicines, describing exorbitant rates as "broad daylight dacoity."

Earlier, ETV Bharat had filed a story where a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has also examined ways to make cancer treatment more affordable.

The NPPA noted that while scheduled formulations are already subject to price control through the ceiling-price mechanism, non-scheduled medicines are monitored under DPCO provisions to ensure that their annual price increases do not exceed 10 per cent.

However, the Authority found that excessive trade margins in non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines remain a major contributor to high prices paid by patients.

According to the analysis placed before the Authority, the anti-cancer drug market comprises approximately 225 drugs and 500 formulations, with an annual turnover of around Rs 12,500 crore. Scheduled cancer medicines account for approximately Rs 2,250 crore of this market, leaving the bulk of the market comprising non-scheduled medicines.

Significantly, analysis of Pharmarack data showed that non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines carry an average trade mark-up of around 170 per cent, with mark-ups reaching as high as 700 per cent in certain cases.

The Authority also took note of substantial variations in transaction prices across retail pharmacies, hospitals and e-pharmacy channels, including significant differences in discounts offered from the MRP.

Against this backdrop, the NPPA found that high trade margins, particularly in non-scheduled anti-cancer formulations, were a significant factor contributing to the high prices of these medicines.

The Authority invoked the precedent of the 2019 Trade Margin Rationalisation exercise, under which the Government had regulated trade margins for 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs by invoking its extraordinary powers under Paragraph 19 of DPCO, 2013.

The 2019 intervention resulted in substantial reductions in MRPs, including reductions of up to 91 per cent for 526 brands, and reportedly generated annual savings of approximately Rs 984 crore.