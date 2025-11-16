ETV Bharat / bharat

Nowgam Blast: NSG's Bomb Disposal Squad Inspects Blast Site

Vehicles seen engulfed in flames at the site of the incident. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A Bomb Disposal Squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) on Sunday inspected the Nowgam police station, where confiscated explosive material from an accused Kashmiri doctor in Faridabad exploded on Friday night, killing 9 and injuring 32.

Official sources said the BDS inspected the rubble to collect samples for investigating the reasons for the 'accidental' blast that rocked Srinagar city on Friday night. They assessed the compound, examined the debris, residue and the impact of the blast and other technical factors that may have caused the explosion.

Eight officials, who were collecting samples for forensic analysis and a civilian tailor, were killed in the blast, a tragedy that now casts a shadow on the evidence collected by the Jammu and Kashmir police, which busted into the inter-state terror module on November 10. Police have arrested seven persons, including two doctors- Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganai and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather.

The explosion caused huge damage to the nearby residential house in Sheikh Ul Alam Colony, where the station was housed in a privately rented building. Although Jammu and Kashmir police chief Nalin Prabhat has ruled out any terror angle, he has assured an investigation to know the reasons that triggered the blast.

The Nowgam police station, which is now a ruin of rubble, has been kept out of civilians' reach. Only officials from the police and other security agencies have been thronging the site since Saturday.