Nowgam Blast Aside, Jammu Kashmir Marks Calmest November In Five Years With Two Terror Killings
The accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station on November 14 cast a shadow over the calm and killing nine people.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded only two terror-related killings in November, its lowest terrorism-linked toll in half a decade, even as a deadly accidental blast at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar killed nine people.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir police data accessed by ETV Bharat, no civilian or security personnel deaths were reported in November. “In November 2024, 12 people were killed, including three civilians, eight terrorists and one security force personnel. November 2023 saw 18 casualties, while 2022 recorded 11 and 2021 reported 21,” it revealed.
Even during 2020, a relatively calmer year, 18 people were killed in November. Thirteen terrorists and five security forces personnel were killed in November 2023; 11 terrorists were neutralised in 2022; and four civilians, 16 terrorists and one security forces personnel were killed in 2021. Likewise, two civilians, three security forces personnel and 13 terrorists were killed in 2020, per the data.
Police officials attributed the decline to sustained counterinsurgency operations and enhanced border vigilance. “On November 7, troops foiled an infiltration attempt in the Keran sector of Kupwara after spotting suspicious movement near the LoC. The terrorists opened fire when challenged and were killed in the ensuing gun battle.”
The figures also stand in contrast to trends earlier in the year. Police records show that 116 people have been killed across Jammu and Kashmir so far in 2025. The dead include 53 civilians, 20 security personnel, 42 terrorists and one unidentified person.
|Terror-Related Killings In J&K Since 2020 (Month November)
|Year
|Civilian Deaths
|Security Forces
|Terrorists
|Unidentified
|Total
|2025
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2024
|3
|1
|8
|0
|12
|2023
|0
|5
|13
|0
|18
|2022
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|2021
|4
|1
|16
|0
|21
|2020
|2
|3
|13
|0
|18
- Data Courtesy: J&K Police
Much of this year's violence has been concentrated in south Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts and in parts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu division, officials said.
January and February each saw three killings. March recorded seven. April emerged as the deadliest month with 26 civilian deaths, followed by May with the highest overall toll at 43. Since then, violence has gradually declined. June and July each recorded four terrorist killings, August seven, September five and October two.
However, the Nowgam blast cast a shadow over this calm. On November 14, an “accidental explosion” ripped through the Nowgam Police Station on the outskirts of Srinagar as forensic and security teams were processing a large cache of explosives seized from a terror module probe linked to Faridabad.
Nine people, including forensic and police personnel, crime-scene photographers, revenue officials and a civilian, were killed and 32 others injured, according to police and home ministry officials.
The police have ruled out any terror angle, attributing the blast to the unstable and sensitive nature of the seized material, handled under strict procedure, but apparently detonated accidentally during forensic sampling. The building and nearby structures suffered extensive damage, and many were wounded, including police officers and civilians, and remain under treatment.
