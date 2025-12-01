ETV Bharat / bharat

Nowgam Blast Aside, Jammu Kashmir Marks Calmest November In Five Years With Two Terror Killings

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded only two terror-related killings in November, its lowest terrorism-linked toll in half a decade, even as a deadly accidental blast at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar killed nine people.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police data accessed by ETV Bharat, no civilian or security personnel deaths were reported in November. “In November 2024, 12 people were killed, including three civilians, eight terrorists and one security force personnel. November 2023 saw 18 casualties, while 2022 recorded 11 and 2021 reported 21,” it revealed.

Even during 2020, a relatively calmer year, 18 people were killed in November. Thirteen terrorists and five security forces personnel were killed in November 2023; 11 terrorists were neutralised in 2022; and four civilians, 16 terrorists and one security forces personnel were killed in 2021. Likewise, two civilians, three security forces personnel and 13 terrorists were killed in 2020, per the data.

Police officials attributed the decline to sustained counterinsurgency operations and enhanced border vigilance. “On November 7, troops foiled an infiltration attempt in the Keran sector of Kupwara after spotting suspicious movement near the LoC. The terrorists opened fire when challenged and were killed in the ensuing gun battle.”

The figures also stand in contrast to trends earlier in the year. Police records show that 116 people have been killed across Jammu and Kashmir so far in 2025. The dead include 53 civilians, 20 security personnel, 42 terrorists and one unidentified person.