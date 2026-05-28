Rajasthan: Udaipur Kidney Patients Can Now Perform Dialysis At Home
This has been made possible by Nephrology Department of RNT Medical College initiating Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis facility for the patients.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Udaipur: The Nephrology Department of Rabindranath Tagore (RNT) Medical College in Udaipur has achieved a significant milestone in the treatment of kidney patients by initiating Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD).
With this intervention, kidney patients will no longer have to make frequent visits to the hospital that are marked by long waits and significant expenses. The patients will now be able to carry out dialysis at home, either on their own or with the help of their family members.
The head of the Department of Nephrology at RNT, Dr Pankaj Beniwal, said CAPD is a modern dialysis method in which a special catheter is inserted into the patient's abdomen through which the dialysis fluid is delivered.
“This fluid removes toxins and excess water. With proper training, patients can safely perform it at home. This technique is especially beneficial for patients whose blood pressure frequently drops during hemodialysis and have difficulty creating intravenous dialysis access. It is also beneficial for those who suffer from serious heart disease. It is particularly of use to the patients in remote rural areas and among children,” he said.
The doctors successfully performed this procedure on a 21-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease. The patient had been on hemodialysis for the past three months. The doctors switched to CAPD because of her frequent blood pressure fluctuations and access issues. Now, she will be able to undergo dialysis at home. Significantly, this facility is being provided free of charge under the Chief Minister's Ayushman Arogya Yojana.
College Principal Dr Rahul Jain has called this a major relief for patients in the Udaipur division's rural and tribal areas. Hospital Superintendent Dr Vipin Mathur said this technology will prove to be a game-changer for critical patients.
The entire expert team, including Dr Harsha Makhija and Dr Jaideep Raj Damor and other staff members, have played a key role in starting the procedure.
CAPD is described as a manual dialysis that is machine-free. It is used in treatment for kidney failure. It uses the peritoneum (lining of abdomen) as a natural filter and patients can perform three to five fluid exchanges on their own daily. This allows them to maintain mobility and a flexible lifestyle.
The process relies on a permanent, soft plastic tube (catheter) placed in the abdomen. Each exchange involves three steps that are repeated continuously throughout the day.
The used cleansing fluid containing toxins and waste is drained by gravity into an empty bag and fresh dialysis solution is infused into the abdomen from a new bag. This fluid remains in the abdomen for several hours. During this time, excess fluids and waste filter from the blood into the dialysate.
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