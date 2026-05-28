ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Udaipur Kidney Patients Can Now Perform Dialysis At Home

Udaipur: The Nephrology Department of Rabindranath Tagore (RNT) Medical College in Udaipur has achieved a significant milestone in the treatment of kidney patients by initiating Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD).

With this intervention, kidney patients will no longer have to make frequent visits to the hospital that are marked by long waits and significant expenses. The patients will now be able to carry out dialysis at home, either on their own or with the help of their family members.

The head of the Department of Nephrology at RNT, Dr Pankaj Beniwal, said CAPD is a modern dialysis method in which a special catheter is inserted into the patient's abdomen through which the dialysis fluid is delivered.

“This fluid removes toxins and excess water. With proper training, patients can safely perform it at home. This technique is especially beneficial for patients whose blood pressure frequently drops during hemodialysis and have difficulty creating intravenous dialysis access. It is also beneficial for those who suffer from serious heart disease. It is particularly of use to the patients in remote rural areas and among children,” he said.

The doctors successfully performed this procedure on a 21-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease. The patient had been on hemodialysis for the past three months. The doctors switched to CAPD because of her frequent blood pressure fluctuations and access issues. Now, she will be able to undergo dialysis at home. Significantly, this facility is being provided free of charge under the Chief Minister's Ayushman Arogya Yojana.