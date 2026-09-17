ETV Bharat / bharat

Now Change FASTag Provider Without Changing Tag On Vehicle, NHAI Introduces 'OneTag' On Its Rajmargyatra App

New Delhi: Now motorists would not have to change their FASTags while changing the issuing banks. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday announced the rollout of ‘OneTag’, a FASTag portability service on its Rajmargyatra app, allowing users to change issuing banks while keeping the same physical tag on their vehicle.

The initiative enables FASTag users to change their issuer while retaining the existing FASTag affixed to their vehicle, eliminating the need to obtain a new physical tag. The availability of ‘OneTag’ FASTag portability has expanded citizen centric services available for National Highway users on Rajmargyatra App, which include FASTag Annual Pass, FASTag Local Pass, Emergency Helpline 1033 among other services, said a PIB release.

The Rajmargyatra app guides users through the FASTag portability process. FASTag users can login to the App and enter their vehicle registration number to check eligibility. The user will receive a verification six-digit Mobile Verification Code (MVC) from the current issuer bank.

Following authorization, the user will be required to select a new issuer, complete customer verification and wallet onboarding with the new issuer to complete the portability process. Following successful portability, the existing FASTag ID linked to vehicle registration number will remain unchanged, allowing users to continue using the same physical tag with a different issuer bank.