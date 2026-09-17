Now Change FASTag Provider Without Changing Tag On Vehicle, NHAI Introduces 'OneTag' On Its Rajmargyatra App
The initiative enables FASTag users to change their issuer while retaining existing FASTag affixed to vehicle, eliminating the need to obtain a new physical tag.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Now motorists would not have to change their FASTags while changing the issuing banks. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday announced the rollout of ‘OneTag’, a FASTag portability service on its Rajmargyatra app, allowing users to change issuing banks while keeping the same physical tag on their vehicle.
The initiative enables FASTag users to change their issuer while retaining the existing FASTag affixed to their vehicle, eliminating the need to obtain a new physical tag. The availability of ‘OneTag’ FASTag portability has expanded citizen centric services available for National Highway users on Rajmargyatra App, which include FASTag Annual Pass, FASTag Local Pass, Emergency Helpline 1033 among other services, said a PIB release.
The Rajmargyatra app guides users through the FASTag portability process. FASTag users can login to the App and enter their vehicle registration number to check eligibility. The user will receive a verification six-digit Mobile Verification Code (MVC) from the current issuer bank.
Following authorization, the user will be required to select a new issuer, complete customer verification and wallet onboarding with the new issuer to complete the portability process. Following successful portability, the existing FASTag ID linked to vehicle registration number will remain unchanged, allowing users to continue using the same physical tag with a different issuer bank.
NHAI's Rajmargyatra Mobile App now hosts ‘OneTag’, a FASTag portability service that enables users to switch their FASTag issuer while continuing to use the same physical FASTag affixed to their vehicle.— NHAI (@NHAI_Official) September 17, 2026
The new feature simplifies the issuer-switching process, offering greater… pic.twitter.com/pUd3hvPdt0
After portability is completed, previous issuer will close the existing FASTag wallet and refund the available balance, post applicable adjustments. Also, interoperable FASTag has a cooling period of six months before it can be ported again.
The ‘OneTag’ initiative will help to improve FASTag lifecycle management by reducing the need for repeated tag production, thereby lowering operational costs, dispatching and reissuance expenses. ‘OneTag’ will also help to streamline the issuer-switching journey, enhance customer choice and contribute to a more interoperable and efficient FASTag ecosystem, said the release.
With a penetration rate of over 98 per cent and around 13 crore users, FASTag has revolutionized the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country. The introduction of ‘OneTag’ will further strengthen the digital tolling architecture and provide FASTag users with greater flexibility, while retaining the existing physical tag and proving greater convenience to the National Highway users, the release said.
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