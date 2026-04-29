Now, AAP's Durgesh Pathak Writes To Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, Will Join Kejriwal, Sisodia's 'Satyagraha'
Pathak wrote, "I stand with Arvind Kejriwal. I'm unable to appear in court in connection with this case. No lawyer will appear on my behalf."
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Following on the footsteps of Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, another Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has written a letter to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Durgesh Pathak, the former AAP MLA from Rajendra Nagar, said he too is participating in Kejriwal's 'Satyagraha' (non-violent resistance), and adopting the very same path chosen by his senior leaders.
In his letter addressed to Justice Sharma, Pathak wrote, "I stand with Arvind Kejriwal. I am unable to appear in court in connection with this case. Furthermore, no lawyer will appear on my behalf." He was referring to the Delhi Excise Policy case, in which 23 AAP leaders were discharged by a lower court, before the CBI moved the Delhi High Court to stay the lower court order.
Kejriwal Writes: Hopes for Justice Shattered
In his letter, the former Chief Minister expressed his deep disillusionment with the judiciary. Kejriwal stated in unequivocal terms, "My hope of receiving justice from Justice Swarana Kanta Ji has now been completely shattered." He further wrote that, in light of these circumstances, he has heeded the voice of his conscience and taken a momentous decision.
According to Kejriwal, since he sees no glimmer of hope for relief within the legal corridors, he has resolved to follow the path of 'Satyagraha', as espoused by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. This declaration by Kejriwal is poised to create ripples across both political and judicial circles. His move is being interpreted as a form of 'silent protest' against the ongoing court proceedings.
Kejriwal Refuses to Appear; Outlines Future Strategy
Through this letter, it has become abundantly clear that Kejriwal will no longer participate in the hearings currently underway before Justice Sharma's bench. However, he has also clarified that he is not waiving his legal rights. In his letter, Kejriwal wrote, "I reserve my constitutional right to appeal to the country's apex court — the Supreme Court — against any verdict delivered by Justice Swarana Kanta."
This stance adopted by Kejriwal reflects his dissatisfaction with the High Court's recent rulings and observations. Prior to this, the HC had made critical observations regarding Kejriwal's arrest and remand — a development that had sparked significant resentment within the AAP leadership.
No Hope for Justice; Now, It Will Be Satyagraha: Sisodia
Expressing deep dissatisfaction and frustration in his letter, Manish Sisodia wrote, "I no longer have any hope left for justice from this system." He further stated that, given the prevailing circumstances, no alternative remains other than Satyagraha. Sisodia's statement is creating a stir in political circles, as it directly signals a lack of confidence in the functioning of the judiciary and investigative agencies.
It is worth noting that, much like Arvind Kejriwal — who has been named in the Delhi Excise Scam — a total of 23 individuals, including Manish Sisodia, stand accused in the case. These individuals had received relief from a lower court last February; however, following the CBI's appeal to the High Court, the matter is currently pending before the court of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
Also Read:
- Excise Case Row: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Rajghat, Signals 'Satyagraha'
- Kejriwal Writes To Delhi HC Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, Says Won't Appear In Excise Case Personally Or Through Lawyer
- 'No Hope Of Getting Justice,' Manish Sisodia Writes To Judge In Excise Policy Case; Backs Kejriwal's 'Satyagraha' Stand
- Delhi High Court To Hear CBI Plea As Kejriwal, Sisodia Refuse To Appear In Excise Case