ETV Bharat / bharat

Now, AAP's Durgesh Pathak Writes To Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, Will Join Kejriwal, Sisodia's 'Satyagraha'

New Delhi: Following on the footsteps of Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, another Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has written a letter to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Durgesh Pathak, the former AAP MLA from Rajendra Nagar, said he too is participating in Kejriwal's 'Satyagraha' (non-violent resistance), and adopting the very same path chosen by his senior leaders.

In his letter addressed to Justice Sharma, Pathak wrote, "I stand with Arvind Kejriwal. I am unable to appear in court in connection with this case. Furthermore, no lawyer will appear on my behalf." He was referring to the Delhi Excise Policy case, in which 23 AAP leaders were discharged by a lower court, before the CBI moved the Delhi High Court to stay the lower court order.

Kejriwal Writes: Hopes for Justice Shattered

In his letter, the former Chief Minister expressed his deep disillusionment with the judiciary. Kejriwal stated in unequivocal terms, "My hope of receiving justice from Justice Swarana Kanta Ji has now been completely shattered." He further wrote that, in light of these circumstances, he has heeded the voice of his conscience and taken a momentous decision.

According to Kejriwal, since he sees no glimmer of hope for relief within the legal corridors, he has resolved to follow the path of 'Satyagraha', as espoused by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. This declaration by Kejriwal is poised to create ripples across both political and judicial circles. His move is being interpreted as a form of 'silent protest' against the ongoing court proceedings.

Kejriwal Refuses to Appear; Outlines Future Strategy