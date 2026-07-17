Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Delhi Police On Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea
While hearing Sharjeel Imam's bail plea, Delhi HC issued a notice to Delhi Police; the next hearing on the plea is scheduled for August 27.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police while hearing the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam, who is accused of conspiring to orchestrate the 2020 Delhi riots. A bench led by Justice Pratibha Singh directed the Delhi Police to file a response within two weeks. The next hearing on the bail plea is scheduled for August 27.
Sharjeel Imam has challenged the trial court's order, dated July 4, in the Delhi High Court. On July 4, the Karkardooma Court had rejected the bail pleas of both Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. Imam had filed his bail plea in the Karkardooma Court following a Supreme Court ruling that raised questions regarding the earlier dismissal of their bail applications.
In his plea, Imam stated that despite six months having passed since the Supreme Court's order rejecting bail, there has been no significant progress in the trial; arguments regarding the framing of charges have not even been concluded yet.
It is worth noting that on January 5, the Supreme Court had rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The five accused granted bail by the Supreme Court on January 5 included Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Shadab Ahmed, and Mohammad Salim Khan.
Subsequently, on May 22, the Supreme Court granted six months' interim bail to accused Khalid Saifi and Tasleem Ahmed. Four other accused in the case have already been granted bail; they include Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, and Natasha Narwal.
A chargesheet has been filed against 18 accused persons in this case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The individuals named as accused in this case include Safoora Zargar, Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha, Shafa-ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohammad Salim Khan, Athar Khan, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita. It is worth noting that at least 53 people lost their lives and many others were injured in the Delhi riots.
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