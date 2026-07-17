ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Delhi Police On Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police while hearing the bail plea of ​​Sharjeel Imam, who is accused of conspiring to orchestrate the 2020 Delhi riots. A bench led by Justice Pratibha Singh directed the Delhi Police to file a response within two weeks. The next hearing on the bail plea is scheduled for August 27.

Sharjeel Imam has challenged the trial court's order, dated July 4, in the Delhi High Court. On July 4, the Karkardooma Court had rejected the bail pleas of both Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. Imam had filed his bail plea in the Karkardooma Court following a Supreme Court ruling that raised questions regarding the earlier dismissal of their bail applications.

In his plea, Imam stated that despite six months having passed since the Supreme Court's order rejecting bail, there has been no significant progress in the trial; arguments regarding the framing of charges have not even been concluded yet.