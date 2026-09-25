ETV Bharat / bharat

Nothing Unconstitutional In Fresh Statehood Resolution, Says Omar After BJP’s Objection

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks on the first day of the Autumn Session of the Assembly, in Srinagar on September 21, 2026 ( ANI )

Srinagar: Following the objections raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the statehood resolution moved in the J&K Legislative Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there was nothing “unconstitutional” in the new resolution, which seeks immediate restoration of statehood.

“Today the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen that if there is any obstacle in our statehood, it is the BJP's 29 MLAs,” he told media persons after the House was adjourned following uproar between treasury and opposition benches over the statehood resolution.

The resolution triggered uproar from the Opposition BJP in the House, prompting the Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, to adjourn the House for half an hour.

“They fought the election in the name of statehood. Statehood was a big promise of their manifesto. Our manifesto is being reminded again and again. But they do not remember their own manifesto. Do not abstain. Do not walk out. Do not make noise and vote for the resolution,” Abdullah added.

He accused the BJP's Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Sunil Sharma, of being against statehood restoration to the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of statehood and Article 370 in August 2019 and was bifurcated into two union territories, with Ladakh hived off as a separate UT.