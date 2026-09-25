Nothing Unconstitutional In Fresh Statehood Resolution, Says Omar After BJP’s Objection
The Chief Minister defended a new statehood resolution and accused the BJP of blocking the primary democratic will of Jammu Kashmir residents.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Srinagar: Following the objections raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the statehood resolution moved in the J&K Legislative Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there was nothing “unconstitutional” in the new resolution, which seeks immediate restoration of statehood.
“Today the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen that if there is any obstacle in our statehood, it is the BJP's 29 MLAs,” he told media persons after the House was adjourned following uproar between treasury and opposition benches over the statehood resolution.
The resolution triggered uproar from the Opposition BJP in the House, prompting the Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, to adjourn the House for half an hour.
“They fought the election in the name of statehood. Statehood was a big promise of their manifesto. Our manifesto is being reminded again and again. But they do not remember their own manifesto. Do not abstain. Do not walk out. Do not make noise and vote for the resolution,” Abdullah added.
He accused the BJP's Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Sunil Sharma, of being against statehood restoration to the Union Territory.
Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of statehood and Article 370 in August 2019 and was bifurcated into two union territories, with Ladakh hived off as a separate UT.
The Chief Minister expressed happiness over its alliance partner Congress’s support for the resolution in the assembly, saying there is nothing unconstitutional in it, and they would send the resolution to the central government.
“Now the only thing that remains to be seen is whether the BJP is part of the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. That will be known when the discussion starts," he added.
Abdullah said they are not seeking a vote on Article 370 and special status or autonomy, as those have already been passed by the House. "This fresh resolution does not subsume those resolutions. We are not putting those resolutions up for a vote again. Today we are only seeking a vote on statehood from the BJP, and they are not ready to vote on statehood," he said.
The Chief Minister said that the fresh resolution was prompted because the previous resolution passed by his cabinet was not considered to be the voice of the people.
Soon after forming the government in October 2024, the Abdullah-led cabinet passed a resolution seeking statehood and submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that the demand for Statehood is not about the government or political party but for Jammu and Kashmir.
“That is why we brought this resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, so that we can call on the central government to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah added.
Also Read