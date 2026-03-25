ETV Bharat / bharat

Nothing Materialized On Ground Yet: Farmers On Govt's Crop-Wise Roadmap Plan

New Delhi: Farmers are skeptical over the government’s proposed crop-wise roadmap, which promises higher production, better quality, and improved disease management.

The cultivators feel the plan feels repetitive and the government has been talking about such measures for the last several years, but nothing concrete has materialized on the ground. Farmers said they are yet to see concrete measures that directly impact their farms, yield, or income. “The government often talks about several things but executes only a few which are not enough for farmers. It reflects a widening gap between policy intent and field-level execution", the farmers said.

The farmers want surety, transparency, and visible implementation, not just policy announcements. Many stressed that useful cooperation and exchange of knowledge with farming communities is essential to ensure that solutions are practical and grounded in reality.

Highlighting the concerns, a farmer from Punjab, Sukhwinder Kaur told ETV Bharat that repeated policy promises are yet to translate into action. “The government often talks about preparing various plans to increase farmers’ production and income, but nothing is executed on the ground,” she said.

Referring to the proposed crop-wise roadmap, she said discussions have been ongoing for the last one or two years, yet there is little visible progress on the ground. “It has been talked about for long, but nothing is yet to be seen on the ground,” she noted, echoing a sentiment widely shared among farmers.

Questioning the government, Kaur said the assurances of higher production do not align with existing procurement policies. “The surprising part is that the government says farmers’ production will increase manifold after the crop-wise roadmap is executed, but it has already put a cap on purchasing crops at MSP,” she pointed out.

Kaur raised concerns over the practicality of such promises, asking how farmers’ incomes can improve if increased output is not matched by assured procurement. “If the situation continues, how will farmers' income double, and what will be the benefit of producing more?” she asked.