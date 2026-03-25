Nothing Materialized On Ground Yet: Farmers On Govt's Crop-Wise Roadmap Plan
Farmers said they are yet to see concrete measures that directly impact their fields, yields, or incomes, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers are skeptical over the government’s proposed crop-wise roadmap, which promises higher production, better quality, and improved disease management.
The cultivators feel the plan feels repetitive and the government has been talking about such measures for the last several years, but nothing concrete has materialized on the ground. Farmers said they are yet to see concrete measures that directly impact their farms, yield, or income. “The government often talks about several things but executes only a few which are not enough for farmers. It reflects a widening gap between policy intent and field-level execution", the farmers said.
The farmers want surety, transparency, and visible implementation, not just policy announcements. Many stressed that useful cooperation and exchange of knowledge with farming communities is essential to ensure that solutions are practical and grounded in reality.
Highlighting the concerns, a farmer from Punjab, Sukhwinder Kaur told ETV Bharat that repeated policy promises are yet to translate into action. “The government often talks about preparing various plans to increase farmers’ production and income, but nothing is executed on the ground,” she said.
Referring to the proposed crop-wise roadmap, she said discussions have been ongoing for the last one or two years, yet there is little visible progress on the ground. “It has been talked about for long, but nothing is yet to be seen on the ground,” she noted, echoing a sentiment widely shared among farmers.
Questioning the government, Kaur said the assurances of higher production do not align with existing procurement policies. “The surprising part is that the government says farmers’ production will increase manifold after the crop-wise roadmap is executed, but it has already put a cap on purchasing crops at MSP,” she pointed out.
Kaur raised concerns over the practicality of such promises, asking how farmers’ incomes can improve if increased output is not matched by assured procurement. “If the situation continues, how will farmers' income double, and what will be the benefit of producing more?” she asked.
Echoing similar concerns, a farmer from Haryana, Choudhary Ghassiram Nain told ETV Bharat that there is a clear mismatch between announcements and ground-level delivery. “There are several promises and announcements, but the implementation does not match on the ground,” he said.
Citing the example of MSP, he said, “The government says 24 crops are being purchased on MSP, but in reality, several of the crops are not even cultivated in Haryana. Farmers in other states think we are the biggest beneficiaries, but the reality is quite different.”
Similarly, he said that while the government talks about preparing a crop-wise roadmap to increase production, the cap on procurement under MSP raises serious concerns. Nain questioned if there is a limit on how much produce will be purchased at MSP, then what real benefit farmers will get from increasing output? “The government must first clarify this contradiction before expecting farmers to align with such plans,” he stressed.
Responding to a question regarding planning of crop wise roadmap, farmer from Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Malik told ETV Bharat that discussions around such planning have largely remained confined to official statements. “Planning has been talked about for the last one or two years only in the Ministry’s statements, but nothing is visible on the ground,” he said.
He said if implemented effectively, such a roadmap could actually benefit farmers and help them align with advance production estimates and make informed decisions about crop cultivation and sale. “The government should work on Trade Policy and MSP to create a link for the betterment of farmers,” Malik stated.
"Efforts are underway to design a comprehensive strategy covering the entire agricultural value chain, from seeds to market access, so that farmers are supported at every stage of production", Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had recently said.
"The Centre plans to develop a dedicated roadmap for each major crop, along with separate state-specific agricultural plans. Discussions have already been initiated for crops like soybean, maize, and coconut, with an emphasis on enhancing yield, improving quality, managing diseases, and ensuring access to quality planting material," the minister added.
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