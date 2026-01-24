ETV Bharat / bharat

Nothing Making A Difference To Indifferent Modi Govt: Congress Slams Great Nicobar Project

New Delhi: The Congress alleged on Saturday that the "ecologically disastrous" Great Nicobar project is being bulldozed through, with petitions being heard in courts and professionals having voiced their concerns, but nothing is making a difference to an "indifferent Modi government".

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared on X a media report, which claimed that members of the Tribal Council in Little and Great Nicobar have alleged that they are being pressured by the district administration to "surrender" their "ancestral land" to make way for the Great Nicobar Island mega infrastructure project.

"Yet another example of how the ecologically disastrous Great Nicobar project is being bulldozed through. Petitions are also being heard in the Calcutta High Court and the National Green Tribunal. Professionals have voiced their concerns. But nothing is making a difference to an indifferent Modi government," Ramesh said in his post on X.