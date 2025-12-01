ETV Bharat / bharat

Nothing In GoM Report On Granting ST Status To 6 Communities That Can Offend Anyone: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that the Group of Ministers’ report on granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities of the state does not contain anything that could “offend” any section. He claimed that those protesting against it have not properly read the report.

The report with the recommendations of the GoM on the demand for ST status by Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (adivasis) communities was laid in the assembly on Saturday, the last day of the Winter Session. “There is nothing in the report that can offend anyone. It ensures that all communities and sub-communities move forward,” Sarma told reporters on sidelines of a programme in Nagaon district.

“If everyone reads the report properly, they will know that no injustice has been done to anyone. All sections will get justice,” he said. Asked about students from the Bodoland University on Saturday storming the assembly hall of the BTC secretariat in Kokrajhar, and vandalising property during a protest against the cabinet's approval of the report, the CM said, “It was laid in the assembly around 7 pm, and the protest was held at 3 pm. It means that the demonstration took place before tabling of the report.” Sarma had said on Sunday that some people were commenting on the report without reading it.

If there is any "difficulty in reading and understanding" the report, there may be some doubt in a few people's minds, he had said at a press briefing after a cabinet meeting. "But, if it is read carefully, there will not be any doubt. The cabinet decided that the three ministers of the GoM – Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika – will invite CCTOA representatives for a discussion and explain the report in front of them to alleviate any misunderstanding," Sarma said.