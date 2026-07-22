ETV Bharat / bharat

Nothing Can Shame People Unfazed By Ram Temple Donation Theft: HC

Prayagraj: Taking up the issue of alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Allahabad High Court has observed that nothing can shame those who are unfazed by the development. The judge also suggested the death penalty for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Delivering strong observations on the Uttar Pradesh government's recent bulldozer actions, Justice Sreedharan simultaneously criticised the systemic corruption plaguing Indian institutions, noting that the recent "theft" of donations at the Ram temple represents the "nadir of Indians' integrity".

Elaborating on this, he added that an average Indian has normalised corruption and no longer considers it wrong unless caught. He further remarked that even the fact that India ranks 91 among 182 countries in the Transparency International 2025 report "does not shame us".

Referring to the "donation-theft" row, Justice Sreedharan said, "The recent controversy relating to the theft of donations at the Ram temple is the proverbial last straw on the camel's back. Nothing can shame people who remain unfazed by the theft at the Ram temple which epitomises the nadir of Indians' integrity".

Expressing concerns over how deeply corruption has been normalised in society, the judge went as far as suggesting that the State should consider amending the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to introduce the death penalty for convicts.

The scathing observations were made in Justice Sreedharan's 51-page opinion in a split verdict dealing with the issue of "bulldozer justice" and the demolition of houses belonging to accused persons under the guise of municipal code violations.

Setting the context for these demolitions, the judge said demolishing a house immediately after an offence is largely to satiate the "perceived blood lust" of a society fed on a staple diet of "bulldozer justice".