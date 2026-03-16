'Not To Interfere With Namaz': Allahabad HC Cancels Order Banning Prayers At Uttar Pradesh Mosque
The High Court clarified that the police may intervene and resolve any law and order situation that arises on public roads.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has quashed an order issued by the local administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district that had banned prayers (namaz) inside a mosque situated within private premises.
A division bench comprising Justice Shekhar B. Saraf and Justice Vivek Saran, while disposing of a writ petition filed by Alisher, a resident of Badaun, held that there is no legal restriction on offering religious prayer meetings within private premises.
Affirming the offering of prayers is a fundamental right of Muslims; the court asked the authorities “not to interfere in any manner with regard to the prayers being offered within the premises of the petitioners.”
The bench also clarified that the police retain the authority to intervene and resolve any law and order situation that arises on public roads.
The petition had sought a directive ensuring that the petitioners and other members of the community are not obstructed from offering namaz at the Waqf Masjid Raza, located in Behat Javi village within the Bilsi Tehsil of Badaun, and further requested that adequate security be provided to them.
The petitioners asserted that the mosque is situated on their private property, identified by Khata No. 1081 (formerly No. 432). Counsel for the petitioners argued that there exists no legal prohibition against conducting religious prayers on private property. The counsel relied on a judgment delivered on January 27 by another division bench in Maranatha Full Gospel Ministries vs State of Uttar Pradesh and others. The High Court ruled in that decision that conducting religious activities on private property does not require prior permission.
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