ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not To Interfere With Namaz': Allahabad HC Cancels Order Banning Prayers At Uttar Pradesh Mosque

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has quashed an order issued by the local administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district that had banned prayers (namaz) inside a mosque situated within private premises.

A division bench comprising Justice Shekhar B. Saraf and Justice Vivek Saran, while disposing of a writ petition filed by Alisher, a resident of Badaun, held that there is no legal restriction on offering religious prayer meetings within private premises.

Affirming the offering of prayers is a fundamental right of Muslims; the court asked the authorities “not to interfere in any manner with regard to the prayers being offered within the premises of the petitioners.”