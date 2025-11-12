ETV Bharat / bharat

Not Slept Since Blast, Carnage Hard To Forget: Red Fort Shopkeeper

A CFSL team examines the site of the car explosion near the Red Fort during the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Cosmetics seller Rajeev Kumar has not slept a wink since the Monday Red Fort blast, for gory scenes don't let him. Well before ambulances rushed to the blast site, it was the locals who scampered to save the wounded. Kumar, who has a shop near Red Fort, was one of the several who first responded to the explosion.

"I thought it was a cylinder blast. But when I saw people lying on the road, bleeding, I rushed to help an injured man. He was writing in pain," he said. On Wednesday, Kumar visited the LNJP Hospital to check on the man he had helped into the ambulance.

"I couldn't sleep for the last two nights. I just wanted to know if that man survived. When something like this happens in front of you, it doesn't leave your mind easily," he said. Fizaan, an ambulance driver who ferried several wounded to the hospital in central Delhi, said he could feel the life still in severed body parts.

"I carried body parts in my hands. They were shaking," he said. Standing beside his vehicle outside LNJP Hospital, Fizaan recalled the moments right after the blast.