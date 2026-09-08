‘Not Seeking Revenge, Only Justice’: Manipuri Musician’s Death Revives Safety Concerns Of Northeast People
For Joshna Chongtham, the attack that took away her husband is a personal tragedy; for Northeast communities, it has revived safety fears, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Around 11.30 on Sunday night, Joshna Chongtham’s husband went downstairs at their home in southeast Delhi. Minutes later, the peaceful family life they had built in the capital for more than two decades was shattered.
Chongtham Vikram Singh came running back towards his home, allegedly being chased by a group of men. He had suffered a severe assault and was struggling to breathe.
His wife remembers the frantic hours that followed — the rush to hospital, the fear over his dangerously low blood pressure and, finally, the moment the family realised that the 54-year-old musician would not return home.
“I have lost my husband, and my son has lost his father,” Joshna said, her voice breaking as she recalled the night.
“But we are not seeking revenge, we are seeking justice. We hope such an incident never happens to another family, and we hope justice will be done,” she told ETV Bharat.
A Musician’s Final Night
According to Joshna, Vikram went downstairs around 11.30 pm on September 6. She said he returned being chased by around eight men, who allegedly assaulted him before fleeing.
The family rushed him to the emergency department of Holy Family Hospital. His blood pressure was found to be extremely low and his condition deteriorated. He died during treatment in the early hours of Monday.
The hospital report cited hemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force trauma, according to reports.
The Delhi Police has arrested seven adults and apprehended a minor in connection with the case. The police have registered a murder case and said the investigation is continuing.
Special Commissioner of Police Robin Hibu said he had spoken to senior officers and directed that the investigation be conducted impartially.
“I have personally talked to the South DCP and Joint CP Southern for an all-out impartial investigation for justice. I am personally monitoring the case,” Hibu told ETV Bharat.
The police have not established a racial motive so far. The immediate dispute, according to preliminary accounts, was linked to alleged shouting and nuisance near the victim’s residence.
A Life Built Around Music
For those who knew Vikram, however, the man who died was much more than a victim of a late-night altercation. He was a musician who had made Delhi his home after leaving Manipur. He had been associated with several bands and was regarded as an important figure in Manipur’s rock music scene. He later devoted himself to teaching music in Delhi.
Neighbour Mickal Oinam described him as a music-loving person whose entire family was closely associated with music.
“Chongtham was the lead guitarist of Eastern Dark, a rock band of Manipur. He was a versatile musician who used to play Hindustani, rock and roll,” Oinam told ETV Bharat.
Vikram also gave music lessons in the neighbourhood. He had lived in the Ashram-Kilokari area for roughly two decades, gradually making Delhi his second home.
His mother was also an accomplished artiste, adding to a family legacy deeply rooted in music.
“He came to Delhi in 2004 and made the national capital his home,” Oinam said.
Final Journey
The tragedy has left Joshna struggling to reconcile the ordinary family life they had with the sudden violence that ended it.
She described her husband as a peaceful person who had never sought confrontation.
“He was a peace-loving musician who lived a peaceful life,” she said.
The family is now preparing to take his body to Manipur for the final rites on Wednesday.
For Joshna and her son, the journey will not simply be a return home. It will be the final journey of a man who had spent years building a life in Delhi.
Fear Beyond One Family
The killing has also triggered anger among members of the Northeast community in Delhi, who say the incident cannot be viewed in isolation from other cases involving people from the region.
Social activist Binalakshmi Nepram described the killing as “racial violence” and demanded stringent punishment for the accused.
“This must end immediately. We demand life imprisonment for all the accused. Is this India where a citizen cannot even live?” said Nepram, president of Manipur Women Gun Survivors Network (MWGSN).
Nepram also called for greater awareness about the Northeast among people elsewhere in the country. “The government should educate people of the rest of the country about the Northeast,” she said.
A Recurring Delhi Concern
The latest killing has brought back memories of earlier cases involving Northeast residents in the capital.
In March this year, a woman from Manipur and her friend from Assam were allegedly assaulted near the Saket District Court complex after objecting to inappropriate and allegedly racial remarks.
Another woman from Manipur was allegedly assaulted in Malviya Nagar after objecting to alleged lewd and racial abuse.
In May, two women from the Northeast were allegedly molested and assaulted near a hotel in Nehru Place. In August, two men from Manipur were allegedly assaulted in Munirka following a dispute over what was described as a minor issue. One of them reportedly suffered serious head injuries and required ventilator support.
The Older Wound: Nido Tania
The most prominent fatal case involving a Northeast resident in Delhi remains that of Arunachal Pradesh student Nido Tania.
In January 2014, the 19-year-old was assaulted in Lajpat Nagar after an altercation with shopkeepers. His friends alleged that racial comments were made about his appearance and ethnic identity. Tania died from injuries to his head and face.
His death triggered widespread protests and a national debate over racial discrimination against people from the Northeast.
In 2019, a Delhi court convicted four men in the case, observing that a clear message needed to be sent so people from the Northeast could feel safe anywhere in the country.
Demand For Justice, Not Revenge
More than a decade later, Joshna says her family is not looking for retaliation.
Her demand is simpler — that the death of her husband should not become another unresolved wound.
As members of the Northeast community gather around the grieving family, the question being asked is not merely who attacked Vikram Singh. It is whether a man who spent more than two decades making Delhi his home could feel safe enough to object to a disturbance outside his own house.
“I have also lived in Dehi for the last several years. Quite often, we find incidents of racial discrimination keep happening against northeastern people. There should be an end to this issue,” said Lily, a resident from Manipur who made Delhi as her second home.
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