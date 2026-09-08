ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Not Seeking Revenge, Only Justice’: Manipuri Musician’s Death Revives Safety Concerns Of Northeast People

New Delhi: Around 11.30 on Sunday night, Joshna Chongtham’s husband went downstairs at their home in southeast Delhi. Minutes later, the peaceful family life they had built in the capital for more than two decades was shattered.

Chongtham Vikram Singh came running back towards his home, allegedly being chased by a group of men. He had suffered a severe assault and was struggling to breathe.

His wife remembers the frantic hours that followed — the rush to hospital, the fear over his dangerously low blood pressure and, finally, the moment the family realised that the 54-year-old musician would not return home.

“I have lost my husband, and my son has lost his father,” Joshna said, her voice breaking as she recalled the night.

“But we are not seeking revenge, we are seeking justice. We hope such an incident never happens to another family, and we hope justice will be done,” she told ETV Bharat.

A Musician’s Final Night

According to Joshna, Vikram went downstairs around 11.30 pm on September 6. She said he returned being chased by around eight men, who allegedly assaulted him before fleeing.

The family rushed him to the emergency department of Holy Family Hospital. His blood pressure was found to be extremely low and his condition deteriorated. He died during treatment in the early hours of Monday.

The hospital report cited hemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force trauma, according to reports.

The Delhi Police has arrested seven adults and apprehended a minor in connection with the case. The police have registered a murder case and said the investigation is continuing.

Special Commissioner of Police Robin Hibu said he had spoken to senior officers and directed that the investigation be conducted impartially.

“I have personally talked to the South DCP and Joint CP Southern for an all-out impartial investigation for justice. I am personally monitoring the case,” Hibu told ETV Bharat.

The police have not established a racial motive so far. The immediate dispute, according to preliminary accounts, was linked to alleged shouting and nuisance near the victim’s residence.

A Life Built Around Music

For those who knew Vikram, however, the man who died was much more than a victim of a late-night altercation. He was a musician who had made Delhi his home after leaving Manipur. He had been associated with several bands and was regarded as an important figure in Manipur’s rock music scene. He later devoted himself to teaching music in Delhi.

Neighbour Mickal Oinam described him as a music-loving person whose entire family was closely associated with music.

“Chongtham was the lead guitarist of Eastern Dark, a rock band of Manipur. He was a versatile musician who used to play Hindustani, rock and roll,” Oinam told ETV Bharat.

Vikram also gave music lessons in the neighbourhood. He had lived in the Ashram-Kilokari area for roughly two decades, gradually making Delhi his second home.

His mother was also an accomplished artiste, adding to a family legacy deeply rooted in music.

“He came to Delhi in 2004 and made the national capital his home,” Oinam said.

Final Journey

The tragedy has left Joshna struggling to reconcile the ordinary family life they had with the sudden violence that ended it.

She described her husband as a peaceful person who had never sought confrontation.