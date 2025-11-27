ETV Bharat / bharat

Not Routine Rather SIR Survey, If Process Is Fair And Transparent Can Be Adopted By EC: Observes SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it is not convinced by the contention that the Election Commission lacks the power to conduct the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and added that if a process is fair and transparent, it can be adopted by the poll body.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, the CJI observed that, going by submissions advanced by senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing parties opposing SIR, the Election Commission will never have the power to conduct the special intensive survey.

The CJI observed, “It is not a routine or ordinary updating of the electoral roll; this is a special survey, SIR, unless the rule or statute itself contemplates the procedure to be followed. Any process, which should be fair enough and transparent, that can be adopted by the commission…”. “If there is no power of survey, the matter ends then the rules will not create that power?”, said the CJI.

Singhvi said there is no power, and added that the court has done a lot of work to give a healing touch to the matter, but in that way, the law has been forgotten, and added that if there is no power, then there is no power. It was argued before the bench that the power of ECI under Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) to direct a special revision of the electoral roll for any constituency or part of a constituency, as it may think fit, cannot be interpreted as an en masse exercise.

“I am saying of SIR of this kind…SIR is a revision of roles on an individuated or a bilateral or a small group method and it is limited to a constituency or a part of the constituency. There is no power of en mass....”, said Singhvi.

Singhvi contended that Article 324 does authorise the commission to exercise powers of superintendence, direction, and control of the preparation of electoral rolls, and the conduct of elections to the Parliament and state legislatures. “But then the article has to be read harmoniously with the articles that follow, that is Article 327….the commission in the garb of passing orders for regulating the conduct of elections cannot take upon itself the purely legislative activity, which has been reserved under the scheme of the Constitution, only to the Parliament and state legislatures”, said Singhvi.