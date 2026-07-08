ETV Bharat / bharat

Not Removed From Ram Temple Trust, Just Stepping Away For Some Time: Gopal Rao

Former invitee member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Gopal Rao, interacts with the media outside the Vaidehi Bhavan after meeting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, in Ayodhya on Wednesday ( ANI )

Ayodhya: Gopal Nagarakatte alias Gopal Rao, who was a special invitee member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Wednesday claimed that he has not been removed from the Trust and was only asked to stay away from its meetings for some time. He also asserted that all allegations against the Trust were false.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the recent meeting of the temple Trust, Rao said, "The Trust has some invited members. After this controversy began, two people resigned on moral grounds. Their resignations were accepted. Everyone then decided that I should not attend the Trust's proceedings for a few days. I will cooperate with the new arrangement. Once the new team takes charge, I will step aside," he said.

Rao added that the temple's affairs were functioning smoothly and appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours. He asserted that the gold, silver and other donations made to the temple were safe, and anyone wishing to verify this could do so.

He added that action against the eight arrested accused in the alleged donation theft case was the responsibility of the police, not the Trust.