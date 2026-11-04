ETV Bharat / bharat

Not On Social Media: FM Sitaraman Challenges Rahul Gandhi To Debate SIR In Parliament

New Delhi: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to come to Parliament and debate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and EVMs, rather than "issuing challenges" on social media.

In a post on X, the finance minister noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already said the government was ready to convene a special session of Parliament to debate SIR and electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Sitharaman responded shortly after Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate on his claim that the "opposition is anti-national.” Gandhi also asked why the PM had not filed a defamation case against him over his allegation of “foreign connections.”

She said, "Rahul ji, you ask the Prime Minister to choose a venue for a debate. There is already one: Parliament, where you happen to be the LoP. Why not show the same enthusiasm for a debate in Parliament that you show while issuing challenges on social media?"

"Just yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah offered a special session to debate SIR and EVMs. "You say, 'Daro mat'. Then bring the facts, face the scrutiny and stay to hear the answers. In the House, uphold the standards of debate you demand from others," the finance minister added.

Sitharaman said that there have been several occasions when Gandhi and his party have walked out of Parliament while the government was responding to their allegations.

"How do you claim to be so eager for a debate when you don't even stay to hear the other side? "It doesn't stop at walkouts. You and the INDI Alliance have repeatedly disrupted proceedings, leading to entire sittings being washed out. If you are so keen on debating, why not allow Parliament to function in the first place?" she asked the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.