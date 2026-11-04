Not On Social Media: FM Sitaraman Challenges Rahul Gandhi To Debate SIR In Parliament
Sitharaman said that there have been several occasions when Gandhi and his party have walked out while the government was responding to their allegations.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 7:40 AM IST
New Delhi: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to come to Parliament and debate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and EVMs, rather than "issuing challenges" on social media.
In a post on X, the finance minister noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already said the government was ready to convene a special session of Parliament to debate SIR and electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Sitharaman responded shortly after Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate on his claim that the "opposition is anti-national.” Gandhi also asked why the PM had not filed a defamation case against him over his allegation of “foreign connections.”
Rahul ji, you ask the Prime Minister to choose a venue for a debate. There is already one: Parliament, where you happen to be the LoP. Just yesterday, Home Minister Shri @AmitShah offered a special session to debate SIR and EVMs. Why not show the same enthusiasm for a debate in Parliament that you show while issuing challenges on social media? Demanding answers also carries an obligation to hear them. There have been several occasions when you and your party have walked out of Parliament while the government was responding to your allegations. How do you claim to be so eager for a debate when you don’t even stay to hear the other side? It doesn’t stop at walkouts. You and the INDI Alliance have repeatedly disrupted proceedings, leading to entire sittings being washed out. If you are so keen on debating, why not allow Parliament to function in the first place? And then there’s the mock Parliament you recently held at the Congress President’s residence. Frankly, that was more a ‘mockery of Parliament’ than a ‘mock Parliament’. You found the time and enthusiasm for that exercise. Surely, the real Parliament deserves at least as much. You speak endlessly about protecting democracy and the Constitution. But that respect should also reflect in how you treat the institutions they have established. As for the issues you frivolously raise, bring specific allegations and evidence to back them up. Simply throwing together a long list of accusations doesn’t make your case any stronger. As LoP, you are expected to show some seriousness and responsibility. You say, “Daro mat.” Then bring the facts, face the scrutiny and stay to hear the answers. In the House, uphold the standards of debate you demand from others.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 3, 2026
She said, "Rahul ji, you ask the Prime Minister to choose a venue for a debate. There is already one: Parliament, where you happen to be the LoP. Why not show the same enthusiasm for a debate in Parliament that you show while issuing challenges on social media?"
"Just yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah offered a special session to debate SIR and EVMs. "You say, 'Daro mat'. Then bring the facts, face the scrutiny and stay to hear the answers. In the House, uphold the standards of debate you demand from others," the finance minister added.
Sitharaman said that there have been several occasions when Gandhi and his party have walked out of Parliament while the government was responding to their allegations.
"How do you claim to be so eager for a debate when you don't even stay to hear the other side? "It doesn't stop at walkouts. You and the INDI Alliance have repeatedly disrupted proceedings, leading to entire sittings being washed out. If you are so keen on debating, why not allow Parliament to function in the first place?" she asked the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Sitharaman also slammed Gandhi for holding a mock parliament at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence earlier this week, saying, "Frankly, that was more a 'mockery of Parliament' than a 'mock Parliament'."
"You found the time and enthusiasm for that exercise. Surely, the real Parliament deserves at least as much," she added.
Sitharaman said Gandhi speaks endlessly about protecting democracy and the Constitution, but that respect should also reflect in how he treats the constitutional institutions.
"As for the issues you frivolously raise, bring specific allegations and evidence to back them up. Simply throwing together a long list of accusations doesn't make your case any stronger. As LoP, you are expected to show some seriousness and responsibility," she added.
Union minister Piyush Goyal also took a swipe at Gandhi.
"Mr. Rahul Gandhi: Debating with himself since 2014! You are in a league of your own," the commerce and industry minister said in a post on X.
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