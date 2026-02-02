ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Not Maintainable, Would Set Dangerous Precedent If Admitted’, Bengal To SC On ED’s Plea Over I-PAC Raid

New Delhi: The West Bengal government has told the Supreme Court that if Enforcement’s Directorate’s petition over the raid at political consultancy firm, I-PAC in Kolkata, is admitted “it would set a dangerous precedent”, as it is “not maintainable” in fact or in law under Article 32 of the Constitution and should “be dismissed at the threshold with exemplary costs”.

The ED had moved the apex court seeking a CBI investigation against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior police officers of the state for allegedly interfering in a money laundering probe and "illegally" stopping search operations at a political consultancy firm, I-PAC, in Kolkata. ED had filed the present petition under Article 32 of the Constitution and made the state government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and others, parties in its plea.

On January 15, the apex court had orally observed that “it is a very serious matter”, while hearing ED’s plea. The apex court had observed that larger questions have been raised in the present matter, which, if allowed to remain undecided, would further worsen the situation and there will be a situation of lawlessness prevailing in one state or the other.

“Considering that the different outfits are governing at different places. True, it is that any central agency has no power to interfere with the election work of any party. But, at the same time, if the central agencies are acting bonafide to investigate any serious offence…”, the apex court had said, and asked the respondents to file a counter affidavit in two weeks. The apex court is likely to hear the matter on February 3.

The West Bengal government, in a counter affidavit, filed on January 30, submitted that if the said writ petition is admitted, it would set a dangerous precedent and would also run contrary to fundamental principles of the Constitution as also the procedure established by law which cannot be subverted by any authority under any provision of law. “It cannot be subverted even under Article 142 of the Constitution of India. This is being sought to be done through the said writ petition. Such an attempt should be nipped in the bud by this court”, said the affidavit.

The state government stressed that the writ petition is not maintainable in fact or in law under Article 32 of the Constitution and is liable to be dismissed at the threshold with exemplary costs.