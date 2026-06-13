ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Justified': EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Rubio, Lodges Protest Over US Navy Attacks That Killed 3 Indians

Earlier, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was "totally unacceptable," a claim the Islamic Republic termed baseless.

His remark came after the death of three Indian sailors in a US military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, MT Settebello, came under fire on Wednesday after US forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports.

He described such actions against commercial shipping as unjustified. In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.”

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and lodged a strong protest over the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.

"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They'd better get their act together and FAST," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.

In a post on X, the official account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India shared, "The U.S. president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!"

Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while the three others were later confirmed deceased. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday summoned the US Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, to lodge a strong protest against the ongoing attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman.

Recent Attacks on Vessels with Indian Seafarers (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The diplomatic move follows yet another incident yesterday, where a commercial vessel with 20 Indian crew members on board came under attack in the region. This marks the second time that the US mission has been summoned by the MEA over the escalating maritime security issue.

MEA on Thursday said that the three Indian seafarers who lost their lives in the attack on the vessel MT Settebello have been identified, and efforts are underway to bring their mortal remains to India at the earliest.

"These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports, as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged," Jaiswal said.