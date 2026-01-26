'Not Just One Person's Endeavor': Padma Shri Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj Dedicates Award To Team
Sri Ganganagar: Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj, a renowned spiritual leader and social worker from Sri Ganganagar awarded the prestigious Padma Shri 2026 has dedicated the honour to the staff at the blind school and eye hospital that he runs for the poor and downtrodden.
Maharaj is among the 113 Padma Shri recipients this year in recognition to his life dedicated to the selfless service of the visually impaired, deaf and mute, and other differently-abled individuals for decades, in the social work category.
Dedicates Award To Team
After the announcement of the Padma Shri, Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj refused to consider it a personal achievement. At a ceremony to thank the Government of India for the award, he said that the honour was not the result of one person's efforts.
"This honor is the result of the hard work of all of you, the hard work of the teachers, the doctors, and every employee associated with the institute. An institution is not just made of buildings, but the work done within those buildings and the people who dedicate their blood, sweat, and tears there are the real institution,” he said while dedicating the award to his team.
A Life Dedicated To The Specially-abled And Downtrodden
Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj established the Shri Jagdamba Blind School on December 13, 1980. This institution provides free education, hostel facilities, and complete care to visually impaired children. A school for the deaf and mute is also run here. The Shri Jagdamba Charitable Eye Hospital is also operating within the institute, where thousands of needy people have received free eye treatment over the years. These efforts have brought about a positive change in the lives of differently-abled people not only at the local level but throughout the region.
Recognition Of Social Service At The National Platform
The Padma Shri award not only honors Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj's personal dedication but also establishes the social service tradition of Sri Ganganagar at the national level. Maharaj's work has strengthened the spirit of service in society and has become a source of inspiration for millions of people.
