'Not Just One Person's Endeavor': Padma Shri Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj Dedicates Award To Team

Sri Ganganagar: Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj, a renowned spiritual leader and social worker from Sri Ganganagar awarded the prestigious Padma Shri 2026 has dedicated the honour to the staff at the blind school and eye hospital that he runs for the poor and downtrodden.

Maharaj is among the 113 Padma Shri recipients this year in recognition to his life dedicated to the selfless service of the visually impaired, deaf and mute, and other differently-abled individuals for decades, in the social work category.

Dedicates Award To Team

After the announcement of the Padma Shri, Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj refused to consider it a personal achievement. At a ceremony to thank the Government of India for the award, he said that the honour was not the result of one person's efforts.

"This honor is the result of the hard work of all of you, the hard work of the teachers, the doctors, and every employee associated with the institute. An institution is not just made of buildings, but the work done within those buildings and the people who dedicate their blood, sweat, and tears there are the real institution,” he said while dedicating the award to his team.