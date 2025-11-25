ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Inclined To Either Legislate Or Monitor Every Small Incident': SC In Hate Speech Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said to address hate speech cases there are already legislative measures and also for those aggreeved there are police stations and high courts, then why should it either legislate or monitor every small incident which takes place in the country.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing an application raising the issue of alleged calls for the social and economic boycott of a particular community. The bench said, "We are not legislating in the garb of this petition. Rest assured, we are not inclined to either legislate or monitor every small incident which takes place in the X, Y, Z pocket of this country".

"There are high courts, there are police stations, there are legislative measures. They are already in place," added the bench. Initially, the bench had asked the applicant to move the high court concerned with his grievance. The bench told the counsel, "How can this court continue to monitor all such instances all over the country?"

"You approach the authorities. Let them take action; otherwise, go to the high court," it added. The counsel said they have filed an application in a pending writ petition that has raised the issue of hate speech. "I have filed an application for directions, bringing some additional instances to the knowledge of the court of these calls for the economic boycott that has started," he said.

The bench orally observed that such calls were made by certain individuals. The counsel replied that some public representatives are also issuing similar calls. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, said public interest cannot be selective to one particular religion.