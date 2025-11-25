'Not Inclined To Either Legislate Or Monitor Every Small Incident': SC In Hate Speech Case
The top court said that it is not inclined to legislate or monitor every incident of hate speech across the country.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 25, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said to address hate speech cases there are already legislative measures and also for those aggreeved there are police stations and high courts, then why should it either legislate or monitor every small incident which takes place in the country.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing an application raising the issue of alleged calls for the social and economic boycott of a particular community. The bench said, "We are not legislating in the garb of this petition. Rest assured, we are not inclined to either legislate or monitor every small incident which takes place in the X, Y, Z pocket of this country".
"There are high courts, there are police stations, there are legislative measures. They are already in place," added the bench. Initially, the bench had asked the applicant to move the high court concerned with his grievance. The bench told the counsel, "How can this court continue to monitor all such instances all over the country?"
"You approach the authorities. Let them take action; otherwise, go to the high court," it added. The counsel said they have filed an application in a pending writ petition that has raised the issue of hate speech. "I have filed an application for directions, bringing some additional instances to the knowledge of the court of these calls for the economic boycott that has started," he said.
The bench orally observed that such calls were made by certain individuals. The counsel replied that some public representatives are also issuing similar calls. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, said public interest cannot be selective to one particular religion.
"There are hate speeches going on amongst all religions. I will supply those details to my friend (applicant). Let him add that and espouse that public cause on a pan-religion basis," he said.
The counsel said he has brought the matter to the court's notice as the authorities are not taking any action. The bench was informed that earlier the apex court had said that if no action was taken by the state, then suo-motu action was to be taken by the police, and if they fail, then contempt proceedings would be initiated.
"No one can be indulging in hate speech -- that is my stand. But while complaining, a public-spirited person cannot be selective," Mehta said. "Whichever state you have a problem with, you approach the jurisdictional high court for appropriate relief," said the bench.
The counsel also referred to another application filed in the matter concerning a minister in Assam speaking about the Bihar election and saying Bihar has approved gobi (cauliflower) farming.
The applicant's counsel claimed that it was in apparent reference to the 1989 Bhagalpur violence, in which several members of the minority community were killed and buried in fields. After hearing submissions, the bench said it will hear all these matters on December 9, 2025.
