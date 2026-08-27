ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Haircut But Mundan': Congress On NCLT Clearing Subhash Chandra's Rs 6.5 Crore Payout

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the insolvency tribunal, NCLT, for clearing businessman Subhash Chandra's Rs 6.5 crore payout to settle Rs 22,006 crore dues, saying this is not just a haircut but a "mundan" that makes a "complete mockery" of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

There was no immediate reaction from Chandra or his group. The insolvency tribunal NCLT has approved a repayment plan under which the media baron will pay just Rs 6.5 crore to settle admitted creditor claims of about Rs 22,006.57 crore in his personal insolvency resolution process, translating into a haircut of nearly 99.97 per cent for lenders.

NCLT Member (Judicial) Nilesh Sharma, ruling as a third member, on Tuesday approved the plan under Section 114 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), rejecting objections by lenders that the recovery was too meagre to merit approval.

Reacting to the development, Ramesh said, "In finance terminology, when creditors are owed money, and the debtor repays only part of it, the difference expressed as a percentage is called a haircut." The National Company Law Tribunal has just approved a repayment plan of a noted businessman under which creditors will receive only Rs 6.5 crore against admitted claims of around Rs 22,006.57 crore, he said in an obvious reference to Chandra.

"This is not just a haircut. It is actually a mundan and makes a complete mockery of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," Ramesh said on X. Earlier, the two members of the National Company Law Tribunal had given a split verdict, after which the president of the forum appointed Sharma as the third member amid the difference of opinion.