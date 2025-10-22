‘Not Guilty’: Court Dismisses Narcotics Case Against Tortured Jammu Kashmir Police Cop
Khursheed Chohan, a J&K cop and torture survivor, was cleared by the court citing contradictory evidence and procedural lapses in prosecution.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
Srinagar: Khursheed Ahmad Chohan, the Jammu and Kashmir Police constable who was subjected to ‘brutal custodial torture’, was formally discharged from the narcotics case that initially brought him into illegal detention.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas acquitted Chohan and a co-accused, citing “serious doubt regarding the integrity and reliability of the contraband evidence.” The judge noted that two government laboratories produced contradictory reports on the alleged heroin, and the unexplained 19-day delay in forwarding the samples to a central lab further undermined the prosecution’s case.
“In cases where scientific reports are contradictory, the benefit must go to the accused,” the judge wrote in its 17-page order. The judge emphasised that where two expert opinions are “diametrically opposite, the benefit of such contradiction, as per settled law, must go to the accused.”
The prosecution’s case had hinged on the alleged recovery of two kilograms and 674 grams of heroin from the courtyard of co-accused Farooq Hussain Shah in Panjtran, Karnah, Kupwara, in February 2023. Chohan, a serving constable at the time, was implicated primarily on circumstantial evidence, “including communications with a Pakistani number (+923446361390), bank and property records indicating disproportionate assets, and alleged links with co-accused. No contraband was ever recovered from Chohan himself.”
The court found the evidence insufficient to proceed. “The prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case against accused Nos. 1 (Farooq Hussain Shah) and 2 (Khursheed Ahmad Chohan), and no reasonable ground exists to presume their guilt under Sections 8/21-29 NDPS Act at this stage,” the ruling stated, discharging the accused under Section 227 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The ruling formally severs Chohan from the pretext of the narcotics case, which had led to his illegal detention and six days of brutal torture at the Joint Interrogation Centre in Kupwara.
In July 2025, however, the Supreme Court described the episode as, “The unprecedented gravity of this case involving brutal and inhuman custodial torture, characterised by the complete mutilation of the appellant's genitalia, represents one of the most barbaric instances of police atrocity which the State is trying to defend and cover up with all-pervasive power. The medical evidence conclusively establishes that such injuries are impossible to be self-inflicted. The respondent’s theory of suicide attempt crumbles under scrutiny when examined against the timeline and the medical evidence.”
Six police officials, including a DySP and a Sub Inspector, were ordered to be arrested immediately by the apex court. The SC also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case and awarded Chohan Rs 50 lakh in compensation, recoverable from the salaries of the guilty officials.
Meanwhile, the court said, “...is of the considered opinion that no sufficient ground exists to presume that the accused have committed any offence under the NDPS Act, and therefore, accused Nos. 1 (Shah) and 2 (Chohan) are hereby discharged from the case under Section 227 Cr.P.C. The proceedings against the absconding accused No. 3, Raja Zahoor Akbar, shall continue under Section 299 Cr.P.C., and the charge sheet shall be modified accordingly.”
Read More