‘Not Guilty’: Court Dismisses Narcotics Case Against Tortured Jammu Kashmir Police Cop

Srinagar: Khursheed Ahmad Chohan, the Jammu and Kashmir Police constable who was subjected to ‘brutal custodial torture’, was formally discharged from the narcotics case that initially brought him into illegal detention.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas acquitted Chohan and a co-accused, citing “serious doubt regarding the integrity and reliability of the contraband evidence.” The judge noted that two government laboratories produced contradictory reports on the alleged heroin, and the unexplained 19-day delay in forwarding the samples to a central lab further undermined the prosecution’s case.

“In cases where scientific reports are contradictory, the benefit must go to the accused,” the judge wrote in its 17-page order. The judge emphasised that where two expert opinions are “diametrically opposite, the benefit of such contradiction, as per settled law, must go to the accused.”

The prosecution’s case had hinged on the alleged recovery of two kilograms and 674 grams of heroin from the courtyard of co-accused Farooq Hussain Shah in Panjtran, Karnah, Kupwara, in February 2023. Chohan, a serving constable at the time, was implicated primarily on circumstantial evidence, “including communications with a Pakistani number (+923446361390), bank and property records indicating disproportionate assets, and alleged links with co-accused. No contraband was ever recovered from Chohan himself.”

The court found the evidence insufficient to proceed. “The prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case against accused Nos. 1 (Farooq Hussain Shah) and 2 (Khursheed Ahmad Chohan), and no reasonable ground exists to presume their guilt under Sections 8/21-29 NDPS Act at this stage,” the ruling stated, discharging the accused under Section 227 of the Criminal Procedure Code.