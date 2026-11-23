ETV Bharat / bharat

Getting Aura Instead Of Brezza In Dowry Sees Delhi Cop Call Off Sonipat Wedding

Representational image ( IANS )

Sonipat: A wedding in Sonipat was allegedly called off at the eleventh hour because the bride’s family could not arrange a Maruti Brezza for the groom, a Delhi Police constable. The bride’s family is learnt to have booked a Hyundai Aura worth around Rs 9 lakh, which was not acceptable to the groom, who was adamant about getting a Brezza worth around Rs 13 lakh.

The decked-up venue at Mamchand Vatika, the guests, the disc jockey and the bride in all her finery were left waiting on November 20 as the wedding, finalised almost six months ago, could not be solemnised. The version of the groom's side in the matter is awaited. This story will be updated as and when it comes.

Police case lodged The bride's father has lodged a complaint with the local Police against the groom and five other members of his family. The complainant has alleged that his family had arranged quality furniture, including sofas and an almirah, for the groom's family along with a two-tola gold chain for the groom, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and a silver anklet, as sought by the groom’s family. He has stated that the groom's family also demanded jewellery for his brother and wife. The father also claimed that, at the groom's family's insistence, he had arranged a decorated mare for Rs 11,000 and a DJ for Rs 13,500, expenses that would otherwise have been borne by the groom's family. Pleas went unheard The bride's father was surprised when the groom and his mother arrived at the venue in ordinary clothes at around 7.15 pm. Not finding a Brezza, the groom allegedly began abusing the bride's family. The pleas to complete the wedding rituals went unheard and despite repeated persuasions, the groom and his mother allegedly left the venue.