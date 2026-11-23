Getting Aura Instead Of Brezza In Dowry Sees Delhi Cop Call Off Sonipat Wedding
The bride's family booked a Hyundai Aura, which was not acceptable to the groom, who was adamant about getting a Maruti Brezza
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Sonipat: A wedding in Sonipat was allegedly called off at the eleventh hour because the bride’s family could not arrange a Maruti Brezza for the groom, a Delhi Police constable. The bride’s family is learnt to have booked a Hyundai Aura worth around Rs 9 lakh, which was not acceptable to the groom, who was adamant about getting a Brezza worth around Rs 13 lakh.
The decked-up venue at Mamchand Vatika, the guests, the disc jockey and the bride in all her finery were left waiting on November 20 as the wedding, finalised almost six months ago, could not be solemnised. The version of the groom's side in the matter is awaited. This story will be updated as and when it comes.
Police case lodged
The bride's father has lodged a complaint with the local Police against the groom and five other members of his family. The complainant has alleged that his family had arranged quality furniture, including sofas and an almirah, for the groom's family along with a two-tola gold chain for the groom, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and a silver anklet, as sought by the groom’s family. He has stated that the groom's family also demanded jewellery for his brother and wife.
The father also claimed that, at the groom's family's insistence, he had arranged a decorated mare for Rs 11,000 and a DJ for Rs 13,500, expenses that would otherwise have been borne by the groom's family.
Pleas went unheard
The bride's father was surprised when the groom and his mother arrived at the venue in ordinary clothes at around 7.15 pm. Not finding a Brezza, the groom allegedly began abusing the bride's family. The pleas to complete the wedding rituals went unheard and despite repeated persuasions, the groom and his mother allegedly left the venue.
Sonipat’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jitender Gahlawat confirmed that a complaint had been received from the bride's family at Sector 27 Police Station.
The bride is a resident of West Ramnagar in Sonipat. The groom is a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Gohana. The ring ceremony for the proposed marriage took place on April 26 this year, and the wedding was finalised for November 20.
Gold ornaments demanded
The complaint lodged by the bride's father states that on November 19, a day before the wedding, the bride's family arrived at the groom's house for the engagement ceremony, during which furniture and other items were presented. Upon seeing the items, the groom and his mother allegedly taunted them, calling the articles substandard, and demanded gold chains and stud earrings for the groom's brother and sister-in-law, and gold bangles for his mother.
The engagement ceremony was completed and wedding preparations continued. After the alleged disagreement about the car on the day of the wedding, the marriage procession came but returned without the marriage being solemnised, amidst chaos allegedly resulting from their demands not being met.
The bride’s family has sought legal action against six people, including the groom, his mother, his brother and sister-in-law, and two middlemen. Bride's father has accused the groom's side of not returning the furniture, gold and silver jewellery, and other valuables given to them. He has asked the Police to recover the items and jewellery.
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