'Not Eligible': UPSC New Rules Now Limits Attempts For Candidates Clearing Civil Services Exam
Candidates appointed to IAS or IFS, based on results of an earlier examination, will not be eligible to appear for the Civil Services Examination 2026.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
New Delhi: In a major rule-change, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced fresh norms making it clear that candidates already appointed to top civil services like the IAS and IFS cannot reappear in the Civil Services Examination (CSE).
On Wednesday, the Commission in a notification clarified that candidates who are already serving as IAS or IFS officers will not be allowed to take the exam again.
Highlighting restrictions on applying for the examination, it said that a candidate who is appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) based on the results of an earlier examination and continues to be a member of that Service will not be eligible to appear at the Civil Services Examination-2026.
"In case such a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS after the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026 is over and the candidate continues to be a member of that Service, the candidate shall not be eligible to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2026 notwithstanding having qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026," the Commission said.
The Commission has also clarified that even if such candidates qualify the preliminary examination, they will be barred from appearing in the Main examination if they are appointed to the IAS or IFS after the Prelims but before the Mains. "If a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS after the commencement of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2026 but before the result thereof is declared by the Commission and continues to be a member of that Service, the candidate shall not be considered for appointment to any Service/Post on the basis of the result of the CSE-2026," it said.
For the Indian Police Service (IPS), the rules state that candidates who have already been selected or appointed to the IPS through an earlier examination will not be eligible to opt for or be allocated the IPS again based on the results of CSE 2026. "A candidate who has been selected or appointed to the IPS on the basis of the results of the earlier examination shall not be eligible to opt for or allocated to Indian Police Service on the basis of the result of CSE- 2026," the notification mentioned.
However, the UPSC has provided some relaxation for candidates allocated to the IPS or a Central Services Group 'A' post through CSE-2026. Such candidates will be allowed to appear for the Civil Services Examination 2027, provided they meet the eligibility conditions and are granted exemption from joining training by the concerned authority.
It said, "A candidate allocated to Indian Police Service or a Central Service Group 'A' on the basis of result of the CSE-2026, will have the option to appear in immediate subsequent CSE-2027, if otherwise eligible, subject to certain restrictions. Such a candidate shall be eligible to appear for the CSE-2027 if he/she is granted exemption from training for the service allocated to him/her on the basis of CSE-2026 from the Authority concerned."
"He/she will be eligible for grant of one-time exemption only from joining the training in order to enable him/her to appear in CSE-2027," the Commission added.
