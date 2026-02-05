ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Eligible': UPSC New Rules Now Limits Attempts For Candidates Clearing Civil Services Exam

New Delhi: In a major rule-change, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced fresh norms making it clear that candidates already appointed to top civil services like the IAS and IFS cannot reappear in the Civil Services Examination (CSE).

On Wednesday, the Commission in a notification clarified that candidates who are already serving as IAS or IFS officers will not be allowed to take the exam again.

Highlighting restrictions on applying for the examination, it said that a candidate who is appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) based on the results of an earlier examination and continues to be a member of that Service will not be eligible to appear at the Civil Services Examination-2026.

"In case such a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS after the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026 is over and the candidate continues to be a member of that Service, the candidate shall not be eligible to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2026 notwithstanding having qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026," the Commission said.

The Commission has also clarified that even if such candidates qualify the preliminary examination, they will be barred from appearing in the Main examination if they are appointed to the IAS or IFS after the Prelims but before the Mains. "If a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS after the commencement of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2026 but before the result thereof is declared by the Commission and continues to be a member of that Service, the candidate shall not be considered for appointment to any Service/Post on the basis of the result of the CSE-2026," it said.