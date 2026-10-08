ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Not Conducive’, Centre To SC Opposing Balwant Rajoana’s Death Commutation Plea

New Delhi: The central government has opposed the plea seeking commutation of the death sentence awarded to Balwant Singh Rajoana, a Babbar Khalsa operative convicted in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice Aparesh Kumar. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj represented the central government before the bench.

“Now that they insist on commuting their death sentence to life, which you oppose, we will hear the matter on merits,” said the bench. The central government’s counsel sought time to prepare the case.

During the hearing, ASG said, “We have an objection to what they are demanding.” He added that considering the prevailing situation in Punjab, it will not be conducive to take any decision. After hearing the Centre’s submissions, the bench said it would hear the case on its merits.

Rajoana has been on death row for 19 years. He moved before the apex court challenging the delay in deciding the plea for mercy pending with the President of India since 2012.

The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 28. In September 2025, the apex court questioned the inordinate delay in deciding his mercy plea.

The fresh petition pending before the top court was filed in 2024. The plea argues that he was entitled to remission because no decision was taken on the mercy plea for years. The plea stressed that this violated his right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Rajoana, 58, a member of the banned Babbar Khalsa, has been sentenced to death in the case related to the assassination of the then Punjab CM. The apex court on November 18, 2024, directed President Droupadi Murmu's secretary to place the mercy petition before her with a request to decide the matter within two weeks. However, the apex court put its order on hold upon a request by the Solicitor General.

The Centre has maintained that his release involves national security and is linked to concerns about the resurgence of pro-Khalistan sentiment. The apex court in November 2024 had refused to consider interim relief for Rajoana, who sought commutation of his sentence over inordinate delay in deciding his mercy plea. The counsel argued that this is a shocking case as the petitioner has been in custody for 29 years and has never been released from jail. Rohatgi said it is a complete violation of Article 21 of the Constitution as his mercy petition has been pending consideration for 12 years.

On August 31, 1995, then Chief Minister of Punjab Beant Singh and 16 others lost their lives in a bomb blast, and a dozen others were injured. The petitioner was arrested on January 27, 1996.