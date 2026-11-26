'Not Born Naxals, But Made': President Murmu Calls for Efforts To Ascertain Why Innocent People Joined LWE
The President said several Naxals who were forcibly pushed into LWE are now in jails.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 26, 2026 at 9:40 PM IST
New Delhi: In a poignant appeal that shifted attention from security operations to human rehabilitation, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said many surrendered Naxals appeared to be "innocent people" who had been drawn into extremism rather than choosing it willingly. She called for efforts to understand why innocent people become Naxals.
Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court of India, the president said the country has become Naxal-free and that those who had surrendered should be treated with compassion.
"I would like to thank the government. Today, the entire country has become free of Naxalism. I was watching the faces of those who were surrendering. Looking at their innocent faces, I do not feel that they are Naxals. They have been made into Naxals,” said the president.
She added, “I do not know whether the people who made them Naxals are inside [jail] or not. But the people who were forcibly made into Naxals are inside [jail]. Some work should be done on that as well, because they are innocent people.”
राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु नई दिल्ली में भारत के उच्चतम न्यायालय द्वारा आयोजित संविधान दिवस समारोह में शामिल हुईं। राष्ट्रपति ने कहा कि हमारे संविधान का निर्देश है कि नि:शुल्क कानूनी सहायता पहुंचाकर, समान अवसर के आधार पर, न्याय सुलभ कराया जाए। इस निर्देश का यह लक्ष्य है कि आर्थिक या अन्य किसी विवशता के कारण कोई भी नागरिक, न्याय प्राप्त करने के अवसर से वंचित न रह जाए।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2026
The president called for a deeper understanding of what pushes individuals towards Naxalism and urged society to play a proactive role in their rehabilitation.
“We have to work on this 'why', because they are not people like that. We have to become parents to those innocent people. When children are born, their parents know whether they are hungry or where they are in pain,” said Murmu.
The Constitution Day celebrations were attended by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Justice Vikram Nath, Attorney General R Venkataramani and other Supreme Court judges.
Acknowledging that the Supreme Court was once seen as "a court of the privileged", CJI said that era had ended, asserting that access to the country's highest court can no longer depend on stature, influence or familiarity with its corridors.
The CJI said a door held open, however, counts for little if a privileged handful may still stride through it ahead of everyone else, and on this, I see no virtue in delicacy. “That era is now over, for even the most eminent among them must appear on exactly the same footing as a lawyer from a small town, bound by the same queue, the same clock, and the same rules. This levelling, which many Judges have laboured long to bring about, is what has made this Court, in the fullest sense, the people’s court”, he said.
Invoking a striking metaphor, he likened the court's jurisprudence to a fine pashmina shawl: delicate yet protective, but warned that justice would fail its constitutional promise if it remained available only to those who knew the way to its doors.
He said in the years since, this court has tried to keep faith with that covenant, and I have often felt that its jurisprudence resembles nothing so much as the finest of pashmina shawls.
He said such a shawl is so delicate that it may be drawn through a finger ring, and yet warm enough to carry a traveller through the bitterest of winters. “The judgments of this court have served in much the same way, for while no single decision could have sheltered a Republic — thousands of them, laid patiently together, have done precisely that. Yet even the most precious of shawls, for all its fineness, can protect only those who could afford to wrap it around their shoulders”, he said.
And so, today of all days, we must ask ourselves whether justice, as dispensed here, has reached everyone it was meant for, or it has, at times, remained the privilege of those who already knew the way to our doors, he added.
The CJI said, "Yet I take heart in the knowledge that while all who hold office here do so only for a season, the court itself belongs to every season yet to come, and to every citizen who will one day stand before it."
“And so, I can think of no finer wish for our Republic than that its Constitution should remain, like a fine but most affordable pashmina shawl, light enough to rest upon every shoulder in the land, and warm enough to shelter its people through whatever winters may yet lie ahead”, he said.
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