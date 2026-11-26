ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Born Naxals, But Made': President Murmu Calls for Efforts To Ascertain Why Innocent People Joined LWE

New Delhi: In a poignant appeal that shifted attention from security operations to human rehabilitation, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said many surrendered Naxals appeared to be "innocent people" who had been drawn into extremism rather than choosing it willingly. She called for efforts to understand why innocent people become Naxals.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court of India, the president said the country has become Naxal-free and that those who had surrendered should be treated with compassion.

"I would like to thank the government. Today, the entire country has become free of Naxalism. I was watching the faces of those who were surrendering. Looking at their innocent faces, I do not feel that they are Naxals. They have been made into Naxals,” said the president.

She added, “I do not know whether the people who made them Naxals are inside [jail] or not. But the people who were forcibly made into Naxals are inside [jail]. Some work should be done on that as well, because they are innocent people.”

The president called for a deeper understanding of what pushes individuals towards Naxalism and urged society to play a proactive role in their rehabilitation.

“We have to work on this 'why', because they are not people like that. We have to become parents to those innocent people. When children are born, their parents know whether they are hungry or where they are in pain,” said Murmu.

The Constitution Day celebrations were attended by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Justice Vikram Nath, Attorney General R Venkataramani and other Supreme Court judges.

Acknowledging that the Supreme Court was once seen as "a court of the privileged", CJI said that era had ended, asserting that access to the country's highest court can no longer depend on stature, influence or familiarity with its corridors.

The CJI said a door held open, however, counts for little if a privileged handful may still stride through it ahead of everyone else, and on this, I see no virtue in delicacy. “That era is now over, for even the most eminent among them must appear on exactly the same footing as a lawyer from a small town, bound by the same queue, the same clock, and the same rules. This levelling, which many Judges have laboured long to bring about, is what has made this Court, in the fullest sense, the people’s court”, he said.