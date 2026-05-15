ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not An Iota Of Truth', PM Modi Rubbishes Report On Govt Cess On Foreign Travel

The report, by CNBC-TV18, said a proposal to levy a cess, tax or surcharge on foreign travel was being discussed at the highest levels of the government. Taking to X, PM Modi replied to the post by the media outlet and said there was not even an "iota of truth" to the report.

New Delhi: In a rare rebuttal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday rubbished a news report which claimed the Central government is considering a cess or tax on foreign travel.

"This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for our people," the Prime Minister wrote.

CNBC-TV18 later, in a post on X said its story was not accurate. "Our story on government considering tax/cess on foreign travel is not accurate. We withdraw the story and regret the error," it said.

According to the report, the proposed levy was being considered to cushion the fiscal impact arising from the ongoing war situation and rising crude oil and import costs.The report further claimed that any cess, tax or surcharge on foreign travel would flow directly to the Centre instead of the divisible tax pool and could remain in place for one year as a temporary measure.The report also stated that the finance ministry had not responded to queries regarding the proposal.