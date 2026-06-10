‘Not An Aspirant For Rajya Sabha Seat’, Says Former PM Deve Gowda
Former PM HD Deve Gowda denies seeking Rajya Sabha term, emphasizing enduring relationship with PM Modi beyond politics amid speculation and Congress criticism.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday clarified that he had never sought another term in the Rajya Sabha. He asserted that his long-standing relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was beyond political positions and would continue.
Speaking to the media at the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) headquarters in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda said he had neither requested an extension of his Rajya Sabha tenure nor approached any central leaders regarding the matter. “I was not an aspirant for a Rajya Sabha seat. There is no question of my relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ending because I did not get a Rajya Sabha berth,” he said.
The veteran leader recalled meeting PM Modi personally for discussions when he first took office in 2014 and said their relationship has continued since then. “Our relationship was not built because of a Rajya Sabha position. It has existed for years and will continue in the same manner. HD Kumaraswamy will also continue as a union minister," Deve Gowda said.
His remarks come amid political debate and media discussions suggesting that he had been treated unfairly in the Rajya Sabha selection process. But the JD(S) supremo rejected the speculations, saying he had never expressed any desire to continue in the Upper House.
“If I had been seeking a Rajya Sabha term, I would have met central leaders and discussed it. Instead, I attended the book launch on May 26 and returned to Bengaluru,” Deve Gowda said.
The former Prime Minister also referred to earlier statements made by JD(S) leaders that the party, with its limited strength of 18 MLAs in Karnataka, was not expecting a Rajya Sabha seat. He said he had welcomed those observations.
Reflecting on his political association with the BJP-led NDA, Deve Gowda noted that although the BJP had secured 286 seats on its own in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and could have formed a government independently, it chose to continue with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) framework. “I also advised my son H.D. Kumaraswamy to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after losing power as Karnataka chief minister," he said.
Responding to claims by Congress leaders that the BJP had insulted him by denying him a Rajya Sabha berth, Deve Gowda said such comments were insignificant compared to the trust Prime Minister Modi had reposed in him. “All these criticisms and remarks are very small when compared to the confidence Modi has shown in me," he said.
He also took a swipe at the Congress and accused its leaders of trying to politicize the issue and portray him as a victim for political gain. “Congress leaders are attempting to magnify this issue and give it a political color. The same leaders who are showing sympathy today know very well how they treated me in the past. I could say a lot about that, but I have no interest in doing so,” he added.
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