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‘Not An Aspirant For Rajya Sabha Seat’, Says Former PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday clarified that he had never sought another term in the Rajya Sabha. He asserted that his long-standing relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was beyond political positions and would continue.

Speaking to the media at the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) headquarters in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda said he had neither requested an extension of his Rajya Sabha tenure nor approached any central leaders regarding the matter. “I was not an aspirant for a Rajya Sabha seat. There is no question of my relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ending because I did not get a Rajya Sabha berth,” he said.

The veteran leader recalled meeting PM Modi personally for discussions when he first took office in 2014 and said their relationship has continued since then. “Our relationship was not built because of a Rajya Sabha position. It has existed for years and will continue in the same manner. HD Kumaraswamy will also continue as a union minister," Deve Gowda said.

His remarks come amid political debate and media discussions suggesting that he had been treated unfairly in the Rajya Sabha selection process. But the JD(S) supremo rejected the speculations, saying he had never expressed any desire to continue in the Upper House.

“If I had been seeking a Rajya Sabha term, I would have met central leaders and discussed it. Instead, I attended the book launch on May 26 and returned to Bengaluru,” Deve Gowda said.