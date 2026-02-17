ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not An Act Of Generosity But Acknowledgement Of Sacrifice': High Court Upholds Pension For Soldier With Schizophrenia

A view of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a writ petition filed by the Union of India and upheld the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT)'s order granting disability pension at 50 percent to former Army Rifleman Surinder Singh, who was discharged after developing schizophrenia during service.

In its 10-page judgment, HC's division bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar in Jammu ruled that the opinion of the military medical board declaring the disability as neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service lacked sufficient justification and could not be used to deny disability pension.

The petition (WP(C) No.1291/2024) was filed by the Union of India through its Secretary, Ministry of Defence, along with the Additional Director General Personnel Services, Adjutant General’s Branch, and the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pension), Allahabad.

They challenged a September 22, 2022 order of the AFT, Regional Bench Srinagar at Jammu, which had allowed Singh's plea and directed grant of disability pension with rounding off to 50 percent.

Singh, a resident of Village Regal (Kathua), had approached the tribunal after his disability pension claim was rejected by Army authorities. He had sought disability pension from August 1, 2018, after being discharged from service.

According to court records, Singh was enrolled in the Indian Army on July 7, 2001, and served for over 17 years before his discharge on July 31, 2018. Before his discharge, a Release Medical Board assessed his disability as schizophrenia, determining 40 percent disability for life but declaring it neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service.

On this basis, the Army rejected his claim for disability pension. His first appeal was also rejected, forcing him to approach the AFT. The tribunal ruled in his favour and granted disability pension at 40 percent with rounding off to 50 percent. The AFT cited established Supreme Court precedents for the decision.

The Union government argued before the High Court that the tribunal had erred in interfering with the expert opinion of the medical board and that courts should not review medical determinations unless strong medical evidence existed to contradict them.

However, after examining the record, the High Court found no grounds to interfere. "Having heard learned counsel for the petitioners and perused the material on record, we are of the considered opinion that the judgment passed by the AFT is perfectly legal and does not call for any interference by us in the exercise of our extraordinary writ jurisdiction," the bench noted.

A key turning point in the case was the lack of justification provided by the medical board for declaring the disease unrelated to military service.