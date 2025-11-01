ETV Bharat / bharat

Not Allowing Nitish To Speak At NDA's Manifesto Release Insult To Bihar, Claims Cong

Patna: The Congress on Friday slammed NDA leaders for not allowing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak at the release of the ruling coalition's manifesto for the state assembly polls, claiming it was an insult to "Bihar and Biharis".

Talking to reporters here, a senior Congress leader also claimed that the NDA's manifesto release programme lasted only 26 seconds, as the leaders were afraid of facing questions from journalists about their 20-year rule.

CM Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan and other leaders of alliance partners released the NDA's manifesto in less than a minute.

All then left the venue, except the deputy CM, who remained and answered a few questions from journalists. An announcement was made from the dais that the leaders had to leave as they had poll-related engagements.

"The NDA leaders came to the press conference, which lasted merely 26 seconds. They were afraid to face questions from journalists on the manifesto, as well as on their governance," Gehlot said. The CM was not allowed to speak at the release of the manifesto, Gehlot claimed, and wondered whether he was "not in a position" to speak about it.