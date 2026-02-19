ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not A Flight Risk, No Intention To Evade The Process Of Law', Anil Ambani Tells SC

New Delhi: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has filed an undertaking in the Supreme Court that he will not leave the country without its prior permission and fully cooperate with agencies' probe into the alleged Rs 40,000 crore banking and corporate fraud involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG).

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the industrialist stated that he was not a flight risk and has no intention to evade the process of law.

"I state on oath that I have not left India since July 2025, since the inception of the present investigations, and presently have no plan or intention to travel outside India. It is further undertaken that in the event any requirement of foreign travel arises, I shall seek prior leave and permission of this court before undertaking any such travel," Ambani said.

He added, "I, with utmost bona fide, have been fully cooperating with the investigating agencies in connection with the ongoing investigations and continue to extend complete cooperation."

"I respectfully state that my role in the concerned companies had been that of a non-existent director only, and I was not involved in the day-to-day management or operational affairs of the said companies," added the affidavit. Ambani stressed that he was not a flight risk and added, "Have no intention, whatsoever, to evade the process of law."

The affidavit further stated that he has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to appear on February 26, 2026, and undertook to appear and join the investigation on the said date.