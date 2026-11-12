Norwegian Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi In Oslo 'Denied Entry To India'; Congress Terms Move 'Anti-Democratic'
In her message to Amit Shah, Lyng said, "It is Home Ministry that has decided I cannot enter the country. It does feel politically motivated."
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen, who had earlier drawn criticism from BJP for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Oslo in May this year, has now alleged that the Indian government cancelled her visa just hours before her scheduled departure to Hyderabad to attend the Bharat Summit.
She claimed that the decision has come from the Union Home Ministry but no specific reason was communicated to her regarding visa cancellation, triggering a political reaction from the Congress, which is hosting the Hyderabad event on November 13-14.
Lyng, who works for Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, stated she had received a visa and political clearance to attend the event as a panelist and speaker on the future of media, press freedom and democracy. However, she said she was informed about the visa cancellation by the Indian Embassy in Norway shortly before leaving for the airport.
In a self-shot video posted on X, Lyng said she was told that she cannot travel to India despite having a valid visa and the necessary clearance.
I got a visa to India and was supposed to leave this morning to attend the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. I had been invited as a panelist and speaker on the future of media and press freedom.— Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) November 11, 2026
But «orders from above» in the Ministry of Home Affairs have cancelled my visa.
Here… pic.twitter.com/ihAuZdUCmc
"I have a visa in my passport. I was ready to go. 'Orders from above' in the Ministry of Home Affairs have cancelled my visa. As I was leaving for the airport, literally 10 minutes before I was supposed to leave, the Indian Embassy of Norway called me and said I would not be allowed to enter India," she said.
"I was confused because I had political clearance, a valid visa, and a conference in Hyderabad, Telangana, where people were waiting for me. I was supposed to speak about media, press freedom, democracy, and how they are all interconnected," she added.
The journalist also expressed suspicion that the decision could be politically motivated.
Lyng is suspecting that her previous criticism of PM Modi and his government might have played a role in the decision. She also referred to her questioning of PM Modi during his visit to Oslo in May 2026.
Notably, during a joint press event with the Norwegian Prime Minister on May 18, Lyng had asked PM Modi why he did not take questions from what she described as the "freest press" in the world. The Prime Minister left the venue without responding to her question.
"I am wondering whether this has something to do with the fact that I exercised my freedom of the press back in May 2026, when I questioned India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, here in Oslo, Norway. Or perhaps because I have used my freedom of expression to criticise Narendra Modi and his governance, both through public opinion pieces in my Norwegian newspaper and online, where Indian people could read my views," she said in the video.
The journalist also wondered whether her criticism of industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, as well as her views on Indian politics and recent discussion with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, could have contributed to the visa decision.
"I am also wondering whether my criticism of Adani and Ambani, two of India's most powerful billionaires, who are alleged to be close to Narendra Modi, has anything to do with this. Could it also be because of my positive opinion pieces about the CJP movement and the interview I conducted just a month ago with Abhijeet Dipke," she asked.
आपको याद होगा - नॉर्वे में एक पत्रकार ने मोदी से सवाल किया था और मोदी भागते हुए नजर आए थे। अब वही पत्रकार Helle Lyng तेलंगाना में हो रहे 'भारत समिट' में आने वाली थीं, लेकिन उससे पहले ही उनका वीजा रद्द कर दिया गया। आखिर मोदी और उनकी सरकार को सवालों से डर क्यों लगता है?— Congress (@INCIndia) November 12, 2026
Congress, meanwhile, criticised the alleged visa cancellation at the last moment and asked if PM Modi or his government is afraid of facing questions. In a post on X, the party recalled the incident in Oslo when Lyng questioned PM Modi and alleged that the journalist is now being prevented from attending the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.
"You may remember - a journalist in Norway asked Modi a question, and Modi was seen running away. Now that same journalist, Helle Lyng, was due to attend the 'Bharat Summit' being held in Telangana, but her visa was cancelled before she could even get there. Why are Modi and his government so afraid of questions?" the party said.
Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain also criticised the Centre's decision, claiming that Lyng has been denied entry despite having a valid visa and political clearance.
"PM Modi is denying Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng entry into India despite her valid visa and political clearance to prevent her from attending the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad as a speaker on the future of media, press freedom and democracy. This comes after she questioned him on press freedom under the BJP government in India," the MP said.
PM Modi is denying Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng entry into India despite her valid visa and political clearance to prevent her from attending the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad as a speaker on the future of media, press freedom and democracy. This comes after she questioned him on press freedom under the BJP government in India. The cancellation of her visa is a blatant act of suppressing dissent. The Modi era is characterised by the suppression of dissent, curbs on freedom of expression and the systematic weakening of democratic institutions. The Modi government’s intolerance of criticism continues to undermine the foundations of our democracy. The BJP government is antidemocratic! #PressFreedom #Democracy #FreedomOfExpression #Dissent— Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, M P (@NasirHussainINC) November 12, 2026
He further called BJP "anti-democratic", saying the cancellation of Lyng's visa is a blatant act of suppressing opposing voices. The MP tweeted, "The Modi era is characterised by the suppression of dissent, curbs on freedom of expression and the systematic weakening of democratic institutions. The Modi government’s intolerance of criticism continues to undermine the foundations of our democracy. The BJP government is antidemocratic!"
Journalist's Message To Amit Shah
Lyng has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider the decision and allow her to travel to India.
She said her panel discussion at the Bharat Summit is scheduled to take place two days from now and expressed hope that the authorities would reverse their decision and allow a hassle-free travel.
"I am not scheduled to speak on stage for another 48 hours, which means I could still catch one of the next flights to Asia and hopefully reach Hyderabad on time. So, the ball is now in your court," Lyng said in her message to Home Minister Amit Shah.
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