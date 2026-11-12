ETV Bharat / bharat

Norwegian Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi In Oslo 'Denied Entry To India'; Congress Terms Move 'Anti-Democratic'

New Delhi: Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen, who had earlier drawn criticism from BJP for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Oslo in May this year, has now alleged that the Indian government cancelled her visa just hours before her scheduled departure to Hyderabad to attend the Bharat Summit.

She claimed that the decision has come from the Union Home Ministry but no specific reason was communicated to her regarding visa cancellation, triggering a political reaction from the Congress, which is hosting the Hyderabad event on November 13-14.

Lyng, who works for Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, stated she had received a visa and political clearance to attend the event as a panelist and speaker on the future of media, press freedom and democracy. However, she said she was informed about the visa cancellation by the Indian Embassy in Norway shortly before leaving for the airport.

In a self-shot video posted on X, Lyng said she was told that she cannot travel to India despite having a valid visa and the necessary clearance.

"I have a visa in my passport. I was ready to go. 'Orders from above' in the Ministry of Home Affairs have cancelled my visa. As I was leaving for the airport, literally 10 minutes before I was supposed to leave, the Indian Embassy of Norway called me and said I would not be allowed to enter India," she said.

"I was confused because I had political clearance, a valid visa, and a conference in Hyderabad, Telangana, where people were waiting for me. I was supposed to speak about media, press freedom, democracy, and how they are all interconnected," she added.

The journalist also expressed suspicion that the decision could be politically motivated.

Lyng is suspecting that her previous criticism of PM Modi and his government might have played a role in the decision. She also referred to her questioning of PM Modi during his visit to Oslo in May 2026.

Notably, during a joint press event with the Norwegian Prime Minister on May 18, Lyng had asked PM Modi why he did not take questions from what she described as the "freest press" in the world. The Prime Minister left the venue without responding to her question.

"I am wondering whether this has something to do with the fact that I exercised my freedom of the press back in May 2026, when I questioned India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, here in Oslo, Norway. Or perhaps because I have used my freedom of expression to criticise Narendra Modi and his governance, both through public opinion pieces in my Norwegian newspaper and online, where Indian people could read my views," she said in the video.

The journalist also wondered whether her criticism of industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, as well as her views on Indian politics and recent discussion with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, could have contributed to the visa decision.