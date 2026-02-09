Northern Railway Secures Rs 421 Crore For High-Tech Signalling And Kavach Integration
CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said this upgrade is critical for synchronising modern signalling with Kavach technology, ensuring safer train operations on busy routes.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre approved projects worth Rs 421.41 crore for signalling upgrades in Northern Railway. Northern Railway (NR) eyes enhancing safety on High Density (HDN) and Highly Used Networks (HUN) through the execution of these projects.
Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the chief public relations officer of Northern Railway, said the projects involve the Provision of Electronic Interlocking at stations where the indigenous ‘Kavach’ automatic train protection system is sanctioned. According to him, this upgrade is critical for synchronising modern signalling with the Kavach technology, ensuring safer train operations on busy routes.
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved two itemised works. Thesae are provision of Electronic Interlocking at 21 stations for Delhi Division (DLI) and provision of Electronic Interlocking at 13 stations on Ambala Division (UMB).
These works have been sanctioned against the sub-umbrella work for Northern Railway (valued at ₹1,547 Cr), which falls under the larger umbrella approval in the Works, Machinery & Rolling Stock Programme (Pink Book) 2024-25.
According to the railways, the transition to Electronic Interlocking (EI) represents a significant leap in railway safety. Unlike traditional mechanical interlocking, EI utilises computer-based systems to control signals and points, virtually eliminating the possibility of human error.
By implementing EI on routes already sanctioned for Kavach, Northern Railway is creating a robust, fail-safe network capable of handling increased traffic density with maximum safety.