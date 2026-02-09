ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railway Secures Rs 421 Crore For High-Tech Signalling And Kavach Integration

New Delhi: The Centre approved projects worth Rs 421.41 crore for signalling upgrades in Northern Railway. Northern Railway (NR) eyes enhancing safety on High Density (HDN) and Highly Used Networks (HUN) through the execution of these projects.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the chief public relations officer of Northern Railway, said the projects involve the Provision of Electronic Interlocking at stations where the indigenous ‘Kavach’ automatic train protection system is sanctioned. According to him, this upgrade is critical for synchronising modern signalling with the Kavach technology, ensuring safer train operations on busy routes.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved two itemised works. Thesae are provision of Electronic Interlocking at 21 stations for Delhi Division (DLI) and provision of Electronic Interlocking at 13 stations on Ambala Division (UMB).