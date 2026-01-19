Northern Railway Intensifies Night Inspection Campaign, Conducted 618 Inspections In December 2025 Alone
To improve safety and operations, Northern Railway has intensified its night inspections of tracks, yards, and installations, with officials interacting directly with on-duty employees.
New Delhi: While most of the city sleeps during the cold nights, a different kind of activity takes place on the tracks, yards, and stations of Northern Railway. To ensure safe and reliable train operations, Northern Railway has intensified its night inspection campaign. As a result, in December 2025 alone, senior officials conducted more than 618 night inspections, demonstrating the railway's commitment to safety and security.
Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, stated that these inspections are not merely a formality but a crucial part of a robust strategy to ensure passenger safety. He explained that these surprise inspections, conducted between 12 am and 4 am, are particularly important because they reveal the actual state of train operations. Night inspections assess the vigilance of the staff in performing their duties and whether safety standards are being followed.
618 Night Inspections Conducted In December
Of the 618 night inspections conducted in December, 48 were carried out at the Northern Railway Headquarters, 93 in the Delhi Division, 131 in the Lucknow Division, the highest number of 190 in the Firozpur Division, 23 in the Jammu Division, and 131 in the Moradabad Division. During these inspections, major stations, as well as tracks, yards, and various operational installations, were thoroughly examined.
The inspection campaign reviewed train operations, signaling systems, interlocking arrangements, track infrastructure, level crossings, and the condition of the yards. It was also checked whether employees were properly following the prescribed safety rules and procedures. Special focus was placed on the availability and functionality of safety equipment and preparedness for emergencies, especially considering the foggy weather conditions.
Upadhyay added that during the inspections, handover-takeover procedures, the condition of points and crossings, signaling records, and other documents were also thoroughly examined. Wherever shortcomings were found, officials provided corrective suggestions on the spot, leaving no room for any lapses in the future.
A key aspect of this campaign was that officials interacted directly with the employees on duty. They were instructed to adhere strictly to punctuality, vigilance, and safety regulations. The officials emphasised that safe train operations are possible, not only through the system, but also through the alertness and responsibility of the employees.
According to Northern Railway officials, nighttime inspections are an important part of their regular monitoring system. The objective is not only to continuously improve the operational system but also to provide safe, reliable, and uninterrupted rail services to passengers. Northern Railway considers passenger safety its top priority and will continue such inspection campaigns in the future.
