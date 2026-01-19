ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railway Intensifies Night Inspection Campaign, Conducted 618 Inspections In December 2025 Alone

New Delhi: While most of the city sleeps during the cold nights, a different kind of activity takes place on the tracks, yards, and stations of Northern Railway. To ensure safe and reliable train operations, Northern Railway has intensified its night inspection campaign. As a result, in December 2025 alone, senior officials conducted more than 618 night inspections, demonstrating the railway's commitment to safety and security.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, stated that these inspections are not merely a formality but a crucial part of a robust strategy to ensure passenger safety. He explained that these surprise inspections, conducted between 12 am and 4 am, are particularly important because they reveal the actual state of train operations. Night inspections assess the vigilance of the staff in performing their duties and whether safety standards are being followed.

618 Night Inspections Conducted In December

Of the 618 night inspections conducted in December, 48 were carried out at the Northern Railway Headquarters, 93 in the Delhi Division, 131 in the Lucknow Division, the highest number of 190 in the Firozpur Division, 23 in the Jammu Division, and 131 in the Moradabad Division. During these inspections, major stations, as well as tracks, yards, and various operational installations, were thoroughly examined.