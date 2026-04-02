ETV Bharat / bharat

Journey During Summer Holidays Made Easier: Northern Railway Extends Special Train Services To Clear Rush

New Delhi: In view of the extra rush during the peak summer travel season, the Railways has decided to extend services of at least 14 pairs of special trains operating under the jurisdiction of the Northern Railway connecting Delhi to Bihar and Jharkhand.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Northern Railway has informed that the 'periodicity of run' of several special trains has been extended by nearly three months. These special trains will now continue to run till mid-July, providing much needed relief to migrant workers and tourists travelling from New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Anand Vihar Terminal stations during the summer holidays.

The Railways said that the extension is aimed to ease congestion in regular trains and ensure smoother travel for passengers on the crowded routes.