Journey During Summer Holidays Made Easier: Northern Railway Extends Special Train Services To Clear Rush
The extended services will cover Delhi to Bihar and Jharkhand routes under jurisdiction of Northern Railway.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
New Delhi: In view of the extra rush during the peak summer travel season, the Railways has decided to extend services of at least 14 pairs of special trains operating under the jurisdiction of the Northern Railway connecting Delhi to Bihar and Jharkhand.
In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Northern Railway has informed that the 'periodicity of run' of several special trains has been extended by nearly three months. These special trains will now continue to run till mid-July, providing much needed relief to migrant workers and tourists travelling from New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Anand Vihar Terminal stations during the summer holidays.
In order to clear extra rush of passengers Railways have decided to extend the periodicity of run of the following Special Trains as per details given below:- pic.twitter.com/cxn0qy5242— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) April 1, 2026
The Railways said that the extension is aimed to ease congestion in regular trains and ensure smoother travel for passengers on the crowded routes.
List of some Special Trains:
- Anand Vihar Terminal – Danapur (03257/03258): Train (03258) will depart from Anand Vihar every Monday and its service will now remain available till July 13, 2026. It features 3-Tier AC, Sleeper, and General coaches.
- New Delhi – Patna Junction (03293/03294): This train operates daily and will now run till July 16, 2026. This train serves as an excellent option for passengers travelling in AC Economy and Sleeper classes.
- Old Delhi Junction – Dhanbad (03309/03310): Connecting Delhi to the 'Coal City' of Dhanbad, this train runs twice a week (Tuesdays and Saturdays). Departing from Delhi Junction, this train will now run till July 12, 2026.
- Anand Vihar – Muzaffarpur (05219/05220): For passengers travelling to Muzaffarpur in North Bihar, this weekly train departs from Anand Vihar every Saturday. Its operational period has been extended till July 11, 2026.
- Anand Vihar – Sheikhpura Junction (02397/02398 & 03697/03698): The Railways has introduced two separate special trains bound for Sheikhpura. Train No 02398 will depart from Anand Vihar every Monday and will remain operational till July 13 while train No. 03698 will depart from Anand Vihar on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and its operation period has been extended till July 15, 2026.
- Shakurbasti – Dhanbad (03639/03640): For passengers travelling from West Delhi, this train—connecting Shakurbasti to Dhanbad—will operate twice a week (Tuesdays and Saturdays) till July 14, 2026.
In these special trains, special attention has been paid to passengers' comfort and budget. These trains feature coaches across all categories namely First AC, 2-Tier AC, 3-Tier AC, AC Economy, Sleeper, and General, offering passengers from all walks of life the opportunity to book tickets according to their preferences and budget.
The Railways has informed passengers that, during the month of May, the services of certain trains will remain cancelled on specific dates (such as between May 21 and May 25) due to operational reasons.
In light of this, Railways has advised passengers to strictly verify the exact status of their train via the NTES App or the official Railway website before booking their tickets. For any queries or assistance, the 'Rail Madad' helpline number 139 is available 24/7, it said.
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