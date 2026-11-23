ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railway Extends Delhi-Bihar Special Trains For Chhath Return Rush

New Delhi: Northern Railway has extended the operation of four special trains to handle post-Diwali and Chhath Puja return travel, particularly between Delhi-NCR and Bihar.

According to Northern Railway chief public relations officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the frequency of these special trains has been increased to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience during their journey.

In the return direction, the train will run three days a week from New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar Terminal. Its extended operation period will be from November 23 to 30, marking a total of four trips. Additionally, for passengers travelling regularly between Patna and Delhi, the duration of two daily special trains has been extended.

He said a special train (02309) will run between Rajendra Nagar Terminal and New Delhi. The service of this special train, which operates three times a week, has been extended from November 25 to 29.

Another train (03293) will operate daily between Patna Junction and Anand Vihar Terminal. Its extended period is from November 23 to 29, marking a total of eight trips. Besides, a different train (03294) will run daily from Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna Junction.

This train will make a total of nine trips during the extended period from November 23 to 30. Upadhyay said that, for the convenience of passengers, Northern Railway has clarified that for detailed travel information, they can contact the RailMadad helpline number 139. He further said the Railways is continuously operating special trains. “This step has been taken in view of the number of passengers coming to Delhi-NCR, especially from Bihar and Purvanchal, as a large number of people had gone home for Diwali and Chhath festivals and are now returning.

In such a situation, to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers, the Railways is taking the decision to run special trains and extend their duration, keeping in mind the demand for ticket sales and the long waiting list.