Northern Railway Changes Arrival, Departure Platforms Of Key Trains To Manage Holi Rush
Northern Railway has made elaborate arrangements for crowd-control across railways stations in the NCR during the Holi rush from February 25 to March 4.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The arrival and departure platforms of major trains in the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly New Delhi Railway Station, have been changed for crowd management during the Holi rush, officials said on Tuesday.
This apart, the Northern Railway is also running additional trains along with tightening security across all stations, they added.
To ensure passenger convenience platforms have been temporarily altered for major trains from February 25 to March 4. An official said that the arrival and departure platforms for trains, such as the Swatantrata Senani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, Uttar Sampark Kranti, Shramjeevi Superfast, and Intercity, have been changed for crowd-control during the festive period. Railways has asked passengers to check the platform number of their train before boarding and to arrive at the station well in advance.
According to railway officials, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir routes are the most crowded, so additional services are being provided here. The Railways has also clarified that if passenger numbers are above expectations, on-demand special trains will be operated to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience during the festive rush.
Special arrangements for crowd management have been made at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations. Additional ticket counters, holding areas, barricades, and separate entry and exit routes for passengers are being constructed at these railway stations.
Security has been tightened with deployment of additional RPF and GRP personnel, CCTV surveillance, drone surveillance, and constant monitoring from control rooms. Special teams will be deployed on crowded platforms to handle any untoward incident.
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said that passenger safety and convenience are the top priority during the festive rush. "Railways has made multi-layered arrangements for crowd management, including running additional trains, altering platforms and tightening security. Passengers should avoid paying heed to rumours and rely on authorised sources of information. Stay updated on helpline 139 or the railway website. Arrangements are aimed at ensuring a safer, more organised, and smoother travel during the festival," Upadhyay said.
