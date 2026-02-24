ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railway Changes Arrival, Departure Platforms Of Key Trains To Manage Holi Rush

New Delhi: The arrival and departure platforms of major trains in the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly New Delhi Railway Station, have been changed for crowd management during the Holi rush, officials said on Tuesday.

This apart, the Northern Railway is also running additional trains along with tightening security across all stations, they added.

To ensure passenger convenience platforms have been temporarily altered for major trains from February 25 to March 4. An official said that the arrival and departure platforms for trains, such as the Swatantrata Senani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, Uttar Sampark Kranti, Shramjeevi Superfast, and Intercity, have been changed for crowd-control during the festive period. Railways has asked passengers to check the platform number of their train before boarding and to arrive at the station well in advance.

According to railway officials, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir routes are the most crowded, so additional services are being provided here. The Railways has also clarified that if passenger numbers are above expectations, on-demand special trains will be operated to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience during the festive rush.