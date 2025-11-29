ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railway Cancels Several Trains From Nov 29 Till Mid December; Disruptions Likely On Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand Routes

New Delhi: In a major update, the Northern Railway has announced cancellation of several 'Puja/Festive Special' trains for operational reasons, affecting services from November 29 till mid-December 2025.

The move is likely to disrupt travel plans of lakhs of passengers who booked the special trains to return home after the festival season, especially those travelling to and from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said the cancellations take effect on different dates for different trains. "Passengers who had specifically booked tickets for destinations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will face hassles," he added.

List of trains cancelled:

Hasanpur Road–New Delhi (04097/04098): One trip each of trains 04097 and 04098 will remain cancelled on November 29 and 30, 2025.