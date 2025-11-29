Northern Railway Cancels Several Trains From Nov 29 Till Mid December; Disruptions Likely On Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand Routes
Passengers planning train travel between November 29 and mid-December have been advised to check train-running status as several trains on Delhi-Bihar, Delhi-Uttarakhand routes stand cancelled.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major update, the Northern Railway has announced cancellation of several 'Puja/Festive Special' trains for operational reasons, affecting services from November 29 till mid-December 2025.
The move is likely to disrupt travel plans of lakhs of passengers who booked the special trains to return home after the festival season, especially those travelling to and from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said the cancellations take effect on different dates for different trains. "Passengers who had specifically booked tickets for destinations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will face hassles," he added.
List of trains cancelled:
Hasanpur Road–New Delhi (04097/04098): One trip each of trains 04097 and 04098 will remain cancelled on November 29 and 30, 2025.
Muzaffarpur-Yoga City Rishikesh (04313/04314): One trip each of trains 04313 and 04314 will be cancelled on November 30 and December 1, 2025.
Saharsa-Anand Vihar (05575): Two trips of train 05575 (Saharsa Junction to Anand Vihar Terminal) cancelled from December 3 to December 10, 2025.
Anand Vihar-Saharsa (05576): Three return trips of train 05576 (Anand Vihar to Saharsa Junction) cancelled from December 2 to December 16, 2025.
Purnia Court-Anand Vihar (05579): A total of 10 trips of train 05579 will be cancelled on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from November 30 to December 15, 2025.
Anand Vihar-Purnia Court (05580): The return service 05580 will be cancelled for nine trips on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from December 3 to December 17, 2025.
